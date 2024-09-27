Donald Trump and Mark Robinson

Anti-LGBTQ+ North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson has been making headlines over the past week. It follows a bombshell CNN report that unearthed alleged comments Robinson made on a p*rn site forum back in 2012.

Robinson has denied making the comments and called the report a smear. He’s announced he’s consulting with a law firm about potential legal action.

Since the report dropped, several key aides of his campaign to become Governor have quit. Other Republican figures have sought to distance themselves from him. National Republican groups have also pulled financial support from Robinson. He was already trailing his opponent, Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, by around 8 points before the CNN report. Many believe Robinson’s campaign is now dead in the water.

Robinson previously endorsed Donald Trump in his re-election bid. The former President has also endorsed Robinson.

Asked by a reporter last night if he would pull his endorsement of Robinson, Trump replied, “Er, I don’t know the situation.” He then walked away.

Many felt Trump’s answer was lame and likely dishonest. Everyone in the world of politics knows about the CNN report and the allegations that Robinson referred to himself as a “Black Nazi” and expressed a liking for p*rn with trans women.

Robinson also allegedly posted several comments so lewd and graphic that CNN chose not to print them.

Here are some responses to Trump’s “I’m not aware” statement.

In this video, Trump is either:



(1) Lying about the Mark Robinson scandal.



OR



(2) Oblivious about the Mark Robinson scandal.



Either way, Trump looks bad. https://t.co/VhBdtx1yLq — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) September 27, 2024

He doesn’t know the situation with Mark Robinson? NOT POSSIBLE https://t.co/po10YepxnZ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 26, 2024

He said that same thing about Roy Moore. — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 27, 2024

How do you NOT know the situation?!? FFS! — ❤️‍🔥 A To The Z ❤️‍🔥 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) September 26, 2024

Man who live-tweets commentary 24/7 on every news story imaginable claims total ignorance of a major scandal involving his own endorsee. — Lemon Sturgis! (@LemonSturgis) September 26, 2024

Trump, who spends quite a bit of time paying attention to what’s popping online and on TV, has apparently managed to avoid hearing about the Mark Robinson “situation” https://t.co/dM8C4yRYHG — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 26, 2024

You can ask Trump about any subject – climate change, astrophysics, cryptocurrency, military strategy, the auto industry, crime in Caracas, medical treatments, mental health of whales – and he will give you his expert opinion. But ask him about Mark Robinson and he knows nothing. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2024

Robinson left out in the cold

Donald Trump went to North Carolina last Saturday. However, Mark Robinson was not included in any of Trump’s appearances in the state. Trump notably also made no reference to Robinson during his rally in Wilmington that day. He did, however, praise other local Republican politicians.

Perhaps Trump had other things on his mind and hasn’t kept up to date with the Robinson scandal. Yesterday, the former President announced the launch of new Trump watches. Two models are on sale, with the pricier one costing $100,000. A cheaper model costs $499.

The grift never ends with Trump.



40 days before the election, Trump is selling watches for the low price of $499 to $100k



Truly a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/7zDskRrzIJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 26, 2024

News of Trump’s latest grift prompted a clip from an old debate with Marco Rubio to go viral.

Marco Rubio: “If he hadn't inherited $200 million, you know where Donald Trump would be right now? Selling watches in Manhattan.”

(February 2016)



So true. pic.twitter.com/YTgktnZiVj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 26, 2024

Yolanda Robinson stands by her husband

Mark Robinson has vowed to continue to fight on with his gubernatorial bid. Last night, he unveiled his latest campaign video. It features his wife of 34 years, Yolanda.

Hyping up her husband’s qualifications to be the next Governor of North Carolina, she ends by saying, “Give him a chance. I sure did. And it’s the best decision I ever made.”

A message from North Carolina Second Lady, Yolanda Robinson. https://t.co/GD3KB1wcPd pic.twitter.com/BDuvzOlBiX — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 27, 2024

