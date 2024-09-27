Donald Trump and Mark Robinson
Anti-LGBTQ+ North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson has been making headlines over the past week. It follows a bombshell CNN report that unearthed alleged comments Robinson made on a p*rn site forum back in 2012. 

Robinson has denied making the comments and called the report a smear. He’s announced he’s consulting with a law firm about potential legal action. 

Since the report dropped, several key aides of his campaign to become Governor have quit. Other Republican figures have sought to distance themselves from him. National Republican groups have also pulled financial support from Robinson. He was already trailing his opponent, Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, by around 8 points before the CNN report. Many believe Robinson’s campaign is now dead in the water. 

Robinson previously endorsed Donald Trump in his re-election bid. The former President has also endorsed Robinson. 

Asked by a reporter last night if he would pull his endorsement of Robinson, Trump replied, “Er, I don’t know the situation.” He then walked away. 

Many felt Trump’s answer was lame and likely dishonest. Everyone in the world of politics knows about the CNN report and the allegations that Robinson referred to himself as a “Black Nazi” and expressed a liking for p*rn with trans women. 

Robinson also allegedly posted several comments so lewd and graphic that CNN chose not to print them. 

Here are some responses to Trump’s “I’m not aware” statement. 

Robinson left out in the cold

Donald Trump went to North Carolina last Saturday. However, Mark Robinson was not included in any of Trump’s appearances in the state. Trump notably also made no reference to Robinson during his rally in Wilmington that day. He did, however, praise other local Republican politicians.

Perhaps Trump had other things on his mind and hasn’t kept up to date with the Robinson scandal. Yesterday, the former President announced the launch of new Trump watches. Two models are on sale, with the pricier one costing $100,000. A cheaper model costs $499.

News of Trump’s latest grift prompted a clip from an old debate with Marco Rubio to go viral.

Yolanda Robinson stands by her husband

Mark Robinson has vowed to continue to fight on with his gubernatorial bid. Last night, he unveiled his latest campaign video. It features his wife of 34 years, Yolanda. 

Hyping up her husband’s qualifications to be the next Governor of North Carolina, she ends by saying, “Give him a chance. I sure did. And it’s the best decision I ever made.”

 

