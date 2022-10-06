Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mess just got 10 times messier and 20 times stupider

Donald Trump‘s ongoing battle with the Justice Department just took another totally ridiculous yet completely unsurprising turn.

Logs detailing the contents of hundreds of the documents seized by FBI agents from Mar-a-Lago back in August were briefly published online this week in an apparent slip up by a court employee who we’re guessing has since been fired.

Reporter Zoe Tillman at Bloomberg was the first to notice the logs on Tuesday afternoon in a legal docket that was posted as part of the ongoing battle between ex-president Donald Trump and the Justice Department.

Newly unsealed DOJ filing offers more details on what exactly the special filter team did during the Mar-a-Lago search, what they found, and what they determined might be privileged (tldr: not much) or returned to Trump for other reasons https://t.co/dWe9OaaKNZ — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) October 4, 2022

According to the logs, which were quickly removed, among the documents seized by the feds were government records and communications from outside parties, including handwritten notes by Trump, as well as medical records, notes about discussions of presidential pardons, and records from the ex-president’s various legal entanglements.

In total, FBI agents took more than 200,000 pages from Mar-a-Lago. Of them, investigators determined 520 of them merited closer attention.

Trump has offered a range of outrageous excuses for why he took government documents with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, including accusing FBI agents of planting the papers in his home office, blasting the DOJ for engaging in a political witch hunt, and even claiming he declassified large swaths of top-secret documents with his mind.

His lawyers haven’t repeated any of these excuses in court, however, and have instead claimed the records are shielded under executive privilege rules. But the accidental release of the logs this week appears to have thrown cold water on that defense as well.

All this comes at the same time Trump’s team of legal clowns has filed an emergency request asking the Supreme Court to overrule an appellate court decision blocking a special master from reviewing several of the seized documents.

The request, filed late Tuesday, is being handled by far-right, anti-LGBTQ Justice Clarence Thomas, whose far-right, anti-LGBTQ wife, Ginni, was questioned just last week by the January 6 committee about her alleged involvement in Trump’s failed coup.

So far, Thomas has ignored all calls to recuse himself from the case, despite his obvious conflict of interest. He has given the Department of Justice until next Tuesday to respond.

