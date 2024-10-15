Donald Trump
Donald Trump (Photo: Shutterstock)

Donald Trump’s speeches at rallies are often rambling and unfocused. However, a town hall event last night in Oaks, Pennsylvania, potentially represented a new low.

Donald Trump took the stage alongside South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Trump began to take questions from the audience. He answered four people but was then alerted to the fact someone in the audiotrium required medical attention. He paused the event to allow the person to receive assistance.

A second person then also needed medical attention. It was warm inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, and the heat was getting to some of the audience.

Trump told security to open some of the doors to lower the temperature, quipping with the crowd, “Would anybody else like to faint? Please raise your hand.”

And then the music began…

As he paused to allow medical workers to attend to one of those needing help, he asked his team to play Schubert’s “Ave Maria” over the sound system. It’s one of his favorite songs.

Rather than restart the questions, Trump told staff to play more music. The audience heard “Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti and an operatic version of “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown.

Trump teased the audience that he would take more questions… before changing his mind.

“We could do another question or two if you’d like,” Trump said. “How about this? We’ll play ‘YMCA,’ and we’ll go home.”

The Village People disco classic blared out of the speakers. Trump did his little dance and Noem gamely did the ‘YMCA’ choreography with her arms.

Some attendees began to drift away. Trump and Noem stayed on stage and further music played, including “Hallelujah,” and “Nothing Compares 2 U,”. The estate of Sinead O’Connor has specifically stated they don’t want Trump playing the latter at his rallies.

“Something special”

Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, attempted to give a positive spin to the night’s proceedings on X.

“Something very special is happening in Pennsylvania right now at the Trump town hall.
@realDonaldTrump is unlike any politician in history, and it’s great.”

This was followed by Cheung’s assertion that there was a “Total lovefest at the PA townhall! Everyone was so excited they were fainting so @realDonaldTrump turned to music. Nobody wanted to leave and wanted to hear more songs from the famous DJT Spotify playlist!”

However, many others found the entire debacle bizarre, cringe-worthy and concerning.

Even Vice President Kamala Harris expressed concern, saying “Hope he’s OK.”

Geraldo Rivera

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris remain tied in polls, including in battleground states such as Pennsylvania. However, even more people formerly associated with Donald Trump are coming out and saying they’re endorsing Kamala Harris in November.

Yesterday, Geraldo Rivera, a former friend and supporter of Trump, called him a “sore loser” in a lengthy post on X.

He said he last spoke to Trump ten days before the election in 2020. He says Trump assured him he would “do the right thing” if he lost.

“Instead, President Trump embarked on an increasingly menacing campaign to discredit the 2020 election. With a motley supporting cast of increasingly fringe characters, he careened from one bizarre theory to the next, offering no meaningful proof, that he had been robbed by the Democrats,” said Rivera.

“Former President Trump is a sore loser who cannot be trusted to honor the Constitution. That is why I am voting for Kamala Harris to be our 47th President.”

In an interview with MSNBC, Sarah Matthews, a former spokesperson for Donald Trump, also said she was backing Harris in November.

“I believe that we need to do everything we can to ensure that Donald Trump never steps foot in the Oval Office again,” Matthews told interviewer Andrea Mitchell.

Related*

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated