Donald Trump’s speeches at rallies are often rambling and unfocused. However, a town hall event last night in Oaks, Pennsylvania, potentially represented a new low.

Donald Trump took the stage alongside South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Trump began to take questions from the audience. He answered four people but was then alerted to the fact someone in the audiotrium required medical attention. He paused the event to allow the person to receive assistance.

A second person then also needed medical attention. It was warm inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, and the heat was getting to some of the audience.

Trump told security to open some of the doors to lower the temperature, quipping with the crowd, “Would anybody else like to faint? Please raise your hand.”

And then the music began…

As he paused to allow medical workers to attend to one of those needing help, he asked his team to play Schubert’s “Ave Maria” over the sound system. It’s one of his favorite songs.

Rather than restart the questions, Trump told staff to play more music. The audience heard “Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti and an operatic version of “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown.

Trump teased the audience that he would take more questions… before changing his mind.

“We could do another question or two if you’d like,” Trump said. “How about this? We’ll play ‘YMCA,’ and we’ll go home.”

Trump takes the mic again. He says he'll take another question, changes his mind, and calls Democrats "evil. They're evil."



He then tells his production crew to play YMCA "nice and loud" and wraps it up. Definitely one of the most bizarre Trump events I can recall. pic.twitter.com/uIp9Y5aDYF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

The Village People disco classic blared out of the speakers. Trump did his little dance and Noem gamely did the ‘YMCA’ choreography with her arms.

Some attendees began to drift away. Trump and Noem stayed on stage and further music played, including “Hallelujah,” and “Nothing Compares 2 U,”. The estate of Sinead O’Connor has specifically stated they don’t want Trump playing the latter at his rallies.

“Something special”

Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, attempted to give a positive spin to the night’s proceedings on X.

“Something very special is happening in Pennsylvania right now at the Trump town hall.

@realDonaldTrump is unlike any politician in history, and it’s great.”

Something very special is happening in Pennsylvania right now at the Trump townhall. @realDonaldTrump is unlike any politician in history, and it's great. — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) October 15, 2024

This was followed by Cheung’s assertion that there was a “Total lovefest at the PA townhall! Everyone was so excited they were fainting so @realDonaldTrump turned to music. Nobody wanted to leave and wanted to hear more songs from the famous DJT Spotify playlist!”

However, many others found the entire debacle bizarre, cringe-worthy and concerning.

Absolutely nothing about Donald Trump standing around listening to multiple songs at his weird town hall was normal.



He wants people to listen to music with him instead of asking him questions. pic.twitter.com/h3M3NL7R5h — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) October 15, 2024

point of a town hall is for people to be able to ask questions.



all those people just got told their questions dont matter.



keep sheeping.. — Patrick Creighton (@PCreighton1) October 15, 2024

He can't answer questions. He rambles incoherently and never actually answers. The man's brain is mush, and he has no business being president. Still his handlers should have gotten him off the stage instead of letting him make a fool of himself. — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) October 15, 2024

i get the vibe they're about 5 minutes from passing around Kool-Aid pic.twitter.com/KQUNXEGxI4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

Think he better just sit down…..no energy, no policies, absolutely a complete joke. This guy is just crashing, a total embarrassment to our country. Who in their right mind would vote for this looser? — DHJALL (@Debbieh62338026) October 15, 2024

Even Vice President Kamala Harris expressed concern, saying “Hope he’s OK.”

Geraldo Rivera

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris remain tied in polls, including in battleground states such as Pennsylvania. However, even more people formerly associated with Donald Trump are coming out and saying they’re endorsing Kamala Harris in November.

Yesterday, Geraldo Rivera, a former friend and supporter of Trump, called him a “sore loser” in a lengthy post on X.

He said he last spoke to Trump ten days before the election in 2020. He says Trump assured him he would “do the right thing” if he lost.

“Instead, President Trump embarked on an increasingly menacing campaign to discredit the 2020 election. With a motley supporting cast of increasingly fringe characters, he careened from one bizarre theory to the next, offering no meaningful proof, that he had been robbed by the Democrats,” said Rivera.

“Former President Trump is a sore loser who cannot be trusted to honor the Constitution. That is why I am voting for Kamala Harris to be our 47th President.”

Sore Loser

With three weeks to go until Election Day, Donald J. Trump stands a reasonable chance of becoming the 47th President of the United States. Despite assassination attempts, impeachments, special counsels, felony convictions and hundreds of millions in civil penalties,… — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 14, 2024

In an interview with MSNBC, Sarah Matthews, a former spokesperson for Donald Trump, also said she was backing Harris in November.

“I believe that we need to do everything we can to ensure that Donald Trump never steps foot in the Oval Office again,” Matthews told interviewer Andrea Mitchell.

