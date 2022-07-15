Don’t judge Lana Del Rey’s new man for kissing guys. Maybe for kissing animals, though?

Fans may be focusing on the wrong thing here.

Ultraviolence singer Lana Del Rey has made headlines a good number of times between her music and a few short-sighted remarks, but this time it’s not her fault that she’s trending. Lana’s new beau, Jack Donoghue, has fans talking — but maybe for the wrong reasons.

Here’s the happy new couple, freshly pictured outside of a correctional facility:

Lana Del Rey in newly shared photos with her boyfriend Jack Donoghue. pic.twitter.com/TK3P2ADQiq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 12, 2022

Some fans under this Pop Crave tweet decided to share video pulled from Donoghue’s Instagram that showed him making out with a guy:

This attention brought up a whole series of guy on guy kisses from Donoghue’s Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Donoghue (@jackdonoghueboy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Donoghue (@jackdonoghueboy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Donoghue (@jackdonoghueboy)

Naturally, plenty of bi/panphobic comments followed, including one user writing that they “hoped she’s on PREP.”

Women should never be discouraged from dating men just because those men also enjoy physical encounters with other men, and any of these fans shaming Lana for such is firmly in the wrong.

Furthermore, less evident is the number of fans pointing out that guys aren’t all Donoghue has been kissing. For instance, he’s publicly posted himself getting tongue-tied with both a dog and what appears to be a bear (the real kind).

There’s a number of other posts that range from puzzling to mildly concerning, but when it comes to being spotted making out specifically, one would think those furry flirtations would take precedence to a little achillean lip-locking.

There’s also always the option to not place judgment on the new Mr. Del Rey at all and to simply ignore him and live your life, but if fans absolutely must be critical of something, let’s maybe start with the canoodling with lesser mammals instead of jumping to biphobia.