Dr. Jill Biden continues to make Melania look like the laziest, most disinterested first lady ever

Dr. Jill Biden just did something her predecessor, Melania Trump, never did and likely never would have done, or even considered, when she was first lady: She went behind enemy lines for an interview.

Dr. FLOTUS sat down with Newsmax last night for 20 minutes, during which she discussed everything from the media’s scrutiny of her family to the Biden administration’s cancer moonshot initiative, which coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Biden spoke to Nancy Brinker, a longtime friend of the first couple and founder of the breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen for the Cure, who inquired how she deals with “the intensity of all the media” (read: all the ring wing propaganda outlets, including Newsmax, accusing her of elder abuse and her husband of having dementia.)

“Because every other day, you’re probably with a new set of issues and everything, and has that been interesting?” Brinker asked.

“I wouldn’t call it interesting,” Dr. Biden joked. “I don’t know. I guess, you learn to sort of take it in your stride. You have to, you can’t be affected by the negativity, and a lot of it. People just need to get rid of a lot of their anger.”

She went on to emphasize how she believes most Americans still share the same common values, and encouraged people of all walks of life to look for ways to come together despite their ideological disagreements.

“Come together,” she urged. “It’s all about kindness. Even if someone doesn’t agree with you, if you can just talk to them civilly and hear their point of view, maybe you will never agree, but just acts of kindness toward your fellow Americans.”

The Bidens first launched the cancer moonshot initiative during President Biden’s time as vice president, shortly after their son, Beau Biden, passed away from brain cancer. The initiative aims to decrease the death rate from cancer by 50% over the next 25 years by directing federal resources to speed up research and bolster prevention efforts.