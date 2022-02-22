Dr. Jill Biden hires a gay decorator to revamp the East Wing because she’s classy like that

Over the weekend, FLOTUS’s office issued a statement about the selection: “As is customary with previous First Ladies, Dr. Biden is updating her office and working with an interior designer. She spends a great deal of time in her East Wing office, and is looking forward to personalizing the space to more reflect her working style, where she can hold larger meetings and host guests.”

Related: Thousands sign petition urging Dr. Jill Biden to fix Melania’s murdered rose garden

In addition to being an awesome interior designer with a special fondness for American history, Sikes also has a women’s fashion line, fabric collection, lighting collection, furniture collection, and he is the author of two coffee table books. He’s also quite the expert when it comes to taking tasteful and artistic mirror selfies…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

Town & Country reports: