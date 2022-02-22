design dreams

Dr. Jill Biden hires a gay decorator to revamp the East Wing because she’s classy like that

By

Now that the White House has been properly deep-cleaned, disinfected, and saged after the last administration, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has tapped openly gay Los Angeles-based designer Mark D. Sikes to help redecorate the East Wing.

Related: Conservatives are PISSED at Dr. Jill Biden… but they don’t actually seem to know why

Over the weekend, FLOTUS’s office issued a statement about the selection: “As is customary with previous First Ladies, Dr. Biden is updating her office and working with an interior designer. She spends a great deal of time in her East Wing office, and is looking forward to personalizing the space to more reflect her working style, where she can hold larger meetings and host guests.”

Related: Thousands sign petition urging Dr. Jill Biden to fix Melania’s murdered rose garden

In addition to being an awesome interior designer with a special fondness for American history, Sikes also has a women’s fashion line, fabric collection, lighting collection, furniture collection, and he is the author of two coffee table books. He’s also quite the expert when it comes to taking tasteful and artistic mirror selfies…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

Town & Country reports:

Decorating the East Wing Office and private quarters of the President is a longstanding tradition of First Ladies, dating back to (who else?) Jackie Kennedy. It is done in collaboration with the White House Association, a private nonprofit founded by Kennedy that operates on donations and helps preserve the design integrity of the executive mansion. We are still awaiting news regarding who will decorate the Bidens’ private residence within the White House, making Sikes the first designer to be publicly announced as working with the first family.

Scroll down for more pics from Sikes’ Instagram page…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark D. Sikes (@markdsikes)

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.