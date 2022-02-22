Dr. Jill Biden hires a gay decorator to revamp the East Wing because she’s classy like that

Now that the White House has been properly deep-cleaned, disinfected, and saged after the last administration, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has tapped openly gay Los Angeles-based designer Mark D. Sikes to help redecorate the East Wing.
Related: Conservatives are PISSED at Dr. Jill Biden… but they don’t actually seem to know why
Scroll down for more pics from Sikes’ Instagram page…
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.