Dr. Jill Biden wants to end HIV stigma and of course conservatives hate her for it

Dr. Jill Biden continues to use her platform as First Lady to do good and meaningful work.

Last week, FLOTUS traveled to Panama to announce plans for the United States to give $80.9 million in funding for the Americas, including $12.2 million towards expanding access to HIV education and treatment in Panama.

The funding will come from the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a U.S. government initiative to help save the lives of those at risk from HIV/AIDS around the world.

“Here in Panama today, Dr. Quintero, Nandin, Raul and Ricardo shared their personal journeys of living with HIV and their fight for equitable health care,” Dr. Biden tweeted.

Here in Panama today, Dr. Quintero, Nandin, Raul and Ricardo shared their personal journeys of living with HIV and their fight for equitable health care. pic.twitter.com/uKZiBHW5pN — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 22, 2022

She followed that up with a second tweet, writing: “For many Panamanians, seeking treatment comes with a fear of discrimination. Regardless of race, gender identity, sexual orientation, or disability, it is my hope that any individual can access the HIV/AIDS services needed no matter where they are in the world.”

For many Panamanians, seeking treatment comes with a fear of discrimination. Regardless of race, gender identity, sexual orientation, or disability, it is my hope that any individual can access the HIV/AIDS services needed no matter where they are in the world. pic.twitter.com/im8faiJPyV — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 22, 2022

We’re all for the First Lady working to end the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS both here and abroad, especially after the previous administration weaponized HIV by using it as a reason to separate families at the border and shut down HIV cure research to satisfy the religious right.

Sadly, not everyone feels the same way. Conservatives wasted no time attacking Dr. Biden on Twitter:

Yes, we should always worry about other countries before out own. — Otto Tieszen (@OttoTieszen) May 22, 2022

Come back to America and drill some oil and make some baby formula — Mike in Southie (@MikeMass2020) May 24, 2022

I would worry more about your husband’s mismanagement of our country first rather than some 2nd or 3rd world country’s problems. — Winning Bigly (@WinningBigly1) May 22, 2022

You don’t matter and your title is bogus — Erik Archambault (@EAArchambault) May 24, 2022

Stay there. We don’t want you back — Denise Hofelich (@DeniseRogalins1) May 22, 2022

I mean at what point does the family get together and end this disaster. I mean Joe has always been a clown, but this is ugly. — The Meme Tweeter (@NateThorpe5) May 24, 2022

What about caring about OUR country for a chant? — TWChris (@xflygal71) May 23, 2022

How about a few hundred condoms handed out? Why would Panamanians suffer any discrimination in their own country? — EarthBoundMisfitEye (@WholeDweller) May 22, 2022

Any country but America first 🙄 — @LiveFree17017 (@livefree170171) May 22, 2022

Nobody cares Jill. Go home and take care of your dementia patient of a husband…. — CaptainF_ckingAwesome (@TheReal_CFA_fyf) May 22, 2022

PEPFAR was first established in 2003 by George W. Bush. Since then, it has provided approximately $90 billion in funding for HIV/AIDS treatment, prevention, and research, making it the largest global health program focused on a single disease in history prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 2021, it has saved over 20 million lives.

