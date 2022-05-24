dr. FLOTUS

Dr. Jill Biden wants to end HIV stigma and of course conservatives hate her for it

Dr. Jill Biden continues to use her platform as First Lady to do good and meaningful work.

Last week, FLOTUS traveled to Panama to announce plans for the United States to give $80.9 million in funding for the Americas, including $12.2 million towards expanding access to HIV education and treatment in Panama.

The funding will come from the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a U.S. government initiative to help save the lives of those at risk from HIV/AIDS around the world.

“Here in Panama today, Dr. Quintero, Nandin, Raul and Ricardo shared their personal journeys of living with HIV and their fight for equitable health care,” Dr. Biden tweeted.

She followed that up with a second tweet, writing: “For many Panamanians, seeking treatment comes with a fear of discrimination. Regardless of race, gender identity, sexual orientation, or disability, it is my hope that any individual can access the HIV/AIDS services needed no matter where they are in the world.”

We’re all for the First Lady working to end the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS both here and abroad, especially after the previous administration weaponized HIV by using it as a reason to separate families at the border and shut down HIV cure research to satisfy the religious right.

Sadly, not everyone feels the same way. Conservatives wasted no time attacking Dr. Biden on Twitter:

PEPFAR was first established in 2003 by George W. Bush. Since then, it has provided approximately $90 billion in funding for HIV/AIDS treatment, prevention, and research, making it the largest global health program focused on a single disease in history prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 2021, it has saved over 20 million lives.

