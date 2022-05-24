Dr. Jill Biden wants to end HIV stigma and of course conservatives hate her for it

Dr. Jill Biden continues to use her platform as First Lady to do good and meaningful work.
Last week, FLOTUS traveled to Panama to announce plans for the United States to give $80.9 million in funding for the Americas, including $12.2 million towards expanding access to HIV education and treatment in Panama.
The funding will come from the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a U.S. government initiative to help save the lives of those at risk from HIV/AIDS around the world.
“Here in Panama today, Dr. Quintero, Nandin, Raul and Ricardo shared their personal journeys of living with HIV and their fight for equitable health care,” Dr. Biden tweeted.
She followed that up with a second tweet, writing: “For many Panamanians, seeking treatment comes with a fear of discrimination. Regardless of race, gender identity, sexual orientation, or disability, it is my hope that any individual can access the HIV/AIDS services needed no matter where they are in the world.”
For many Panamanians, seeking treatment comes with a fear of discrimination.
We’re all for the First Lady working to end the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS both here and abroad, especially after the previous administration weaponized HIV by using it as a reason to separate families at the border and shut down HIV cure research to satisfy the religious right.
Sadly, not everyone feels the same way. Conservatives wasted no time attacking Dr. Biden on Twitter:
Yes, we should always worry about other countries before out own.
— Otto Tieszen (@OttoTieszen) May 22, 2022
Come back to America and drill some oil and make some baby formula
— Mike in Southie (@MikeMass2020) May 24, 2022
I would worry more about your husband’s mismanagement of our country first rather than some 2nd or 3rd world country’s problems.
— Winning Bigly (@WinningBigly1) May 22, 2022
You don’t matter and your title is bogus
— Erik Archambault (@EAArchambault) May 24, 2022
Stay there. We don’t want you back
— Denise Hofelich (@DeniseRogalins1) May 22, 2022
I mean at what point does the family get together and end this disaster. I mean Joe has always been a clown, but this is ugly.
— The Meme Tweeter (@NateThorpe5) May 24, 2022
What about caring about OUR country for a chant?
— TWChris (@xflygal71) May 23, 2022
How about a few hundred condoms handed out? Why would Panamanians suffer any discrimination in their own country?
— EarthBoundMisfitEye (@WholeDweller) May 22, 2022
Any country but America first 🙄
— @LiveFree17017 (@livefree170171) May 22, 2022
Nobody cares Jill. Go home and take care of your dementia patient of a husband….
— CaptainF_ckingAwesome (@TheReal_CFA_fyf) May 22, 2022
PEPFAR was first established in 2003 by George W. Bush. Since then, it has provided approximately $90 billion in funding for HIV/AIDS treatment, prevention, and research, making it the largest global health program focused on a single disease in history prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 2021, it has saved over 20 million lives.
ZzBomb
It’s hard to take any of these whiners seriously considering all the typos these unhinged triggered incels don’t bother correcting.
GaysForTrump
Enough of the polarizing political headlines, and rhetorical Twitter grabs.
Trump Pledged To End HIV Transmission By 2030
What has Biden done about it?
And before you come at me about Trump.
Prove your life is better currently under Biden. What personal rights were taken away under Trump?
briantopher
I think you may have written your handle incorrectly – it shows plural.
Den
What “personal rights” have been taken away under Biden, that are not the result of regressive decisions made by Trump appointed activist judges?
Be specific, and remember your imagination is not reality (I realize that is a hard one for right wingers).
Den
Trump made a lot of “pledges”, and they were nothing more than that. The disbursement of funds allocated to a program established by Bush is, IN FACT, one thing Biden “has done about it.”
What a dull edged tool you are!
KyleMichelSullivan
You are delusional beyond belief. If you really are gay and still support the GOP in any way, you are also self-destructive, and need to get help. Pathetic.
Max
to those above tweeting about American first, here’s a good recent example why it doesn’t work:
more than 90% of all baby formula is made here in USA. and now look at the problem of shortage due to contamination. then the USMCA from Trump made it so tariffs are high for importing baby formula from our neighbor Canada. so now it’s got to be flown here from overseas.
also, Trump isolated us from other nations except North Korean and Russia. it is dangerous our country to have no allies, particularly should we need their help. we need relationships not isolation.
BTW, we’re still waiting for Trump’s promise to stop HIV to come true. has the work begun?
GaysForTrump
We are more vulnerable now to a nuclear attack than ever. And it’s under Biden’s watch.
And where is Biden bout this Monkeypox outbreak? Radio silence.
It’s Pride season coming up. There’s going to more cases coming.
That’s not a scare tactic, it’s a fact. Lots of close contact with festivals. And international travel to/from.
rand503
Money pox is a hoax. Trump said so.
SDWalker96
Google ‘Biden’ and ‘monkeypox’ – you’ll see there’s not radio silence. just an idea
Den
“We are more vulnerable now to a nuclear attack than ever. And it’s under Biden’s watch.”
If in fact we are more vulnerable now, it is because of the authoritarian thugs that Trump brown nosed throughout his tenure. He kissed more dictator ass than any previous president while intentionally undermining our relationships with other democratic nations.
“And where is Biden bout this Monkeypox outbreak?”
He has already addressed the issue several times and demonstrated he was well informed about the illness: unlike the man whose feces you long to eat, who downplayed Covid-19 so as to keep “his numbers low” and encouraged his base to believe lies about it…ultimately helping the US to achieve at least 1,000,000 dead and an intractable reservoir of unvaccinated people to help spur additional mutated strains.
You really put a lot of effort into demonstrating how much of a fool you are.
Mister P
Our rights and the rights of all Americans are being taken away by the Supreme Court Justices appointed by Trump. We are definitely facing darker times as a result of the mistake of Trump.
Mister P
Trump also pledged to provide cheaper and better health care for everyone. He never even submitted an outline let alone a plan.
He lied pretty much whenever he spoke.
Peter
The ignorance and hatefulness of Rs/trump supporters is staggering.
twomen4u
If you think you can do any better run for the office and bring your husband/wife with you. Otherwise, keep your mouth shut. At least she did not destroy a 60 year old rose garden. She is doing some constructive and her predecessor did not.
twomen4u
Did the disgraced twice impeached president ever visit the site of Pulse? FYI: He was only 30 minutes away.
GayEGO
Trump always lied so much I could not believe him and sometimes got nauseated by watching him on TV. I also read his niece Mary Trump’s book – Too Much & Never Enough as she is a qualified psychologist. Just get rid of him, his lies and denies.
LMG
Trump nearly destroyed this country as a constitutional democracy and would have if legitimately reelected which the Obese One did NOT! Then you truly would have found out what a self-serving ignorant inarticulate would-be autocrat would have done to all minorities in this country, especially the Gay Community. He is the sub rosa leader of the White Supremacists, their new pagan idol. Any medications or support for the GC would have been eliminated. No equal rights, no Gay marriages, no Gay adoptions, the possible restoration of Sodomy laws, etc. And you are a damn fool if you don’t realize it! FU and Trump and the horse he rode in on.
bankruptmenow@yahoo.com
The money should be going to pay for the life saving meds and Prep
johncp56
Funny they do good and the GOP makes afoul of it,, did anyone see Kelly Ann Konway on the view today double-talking tramp, with that dry over bleached hair wig
Kangol2
Don’t ever forget, just like George W. Bush, Don the Con left this country in shambles when he left office, though he outdid W Bush in crashing the economy, dividing the country, installing far-right-wing racist and anti-LGBTQ judges (a number of them deemed “unqualified” by the ABA), creating havoc all over the globe, etc. in FOUR YEARS whereas it took W Bush EIGHT YEARS.
And as we keep learning about Don the Con’s treasonous misrule, which culminated in a failed coup to overthrow the US government, it could have been far worse were it not for the intercession of numerous conservative Republicans (Mattis, Milley, Esper, etc.) who kept the deranged GQP leader’s worst attempts at rule at bay!
The GQP wants you to forget the terrible state Don the Con left this country in, but don’t. Everything fell apart in 2020 under him, even worse than in 2008 under W Bush. Should the GQP get full control again, don’t think it won’t be even worse!
Steve
Those bogus critics need to shut up what she is doing will help the entire world. I also challenge all the bigots to tell me what the big orange baboon did that is so much better