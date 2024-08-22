Drag Night Chicago host, Lucy Stoole addressing the audience | Photo: Ian Helms

Chicago was the place to be on Wednesday night, but don’t worry if you missed it—Drag PAC’s first-ever drag show wasn’t just a local moment; it was a rallying cry for queer communities everywhere.

As the DNC buzzed across town, this voter registration kiki at the iconic Metro blended drag, politics, and activism into a night that’s sure to leave its mark far beyond the Windy City.

The queens who founded Drag PAC and are changing the game

BenDeLaCreme on stage at the Drag PAC DNC event | Photo: Ian Helms

Drag PAC is the brainchild of some of our favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty. Founding queens Alaska, BenDeLaCreme, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Peppermint, and Willam are using their platform to inspire voters and keep anti-LGBTQ+ politicians out of office. With the goal of registering 100,000 new voters this election season, they’re not playing around.

BenDeLaCreme herself graced the stage and didn’t hold back, reminding everyone that the queer vote matters, and it’s time to take action. She was joined by activist and politician Honey Mahogany, who echoed these powerful sentiments.

Both queens, along with Chicago’s own Lucy Stoole, energized the crowd and challenged everyone to help uplift and strengthen our community.

Drag shows, voter stations, and star-studded performances

Sheeza Woman performing a number as Baby Yoda at Drag PAC’s Drag Night Chicago | Video: Ian Helms

Now, let’s get to the performances. Sheeza Woman absolutely turned it out with a Baby Yoda number, taking on Trump/Vance stormtroopers before defeating them when revealing a Harris/Walz outfit that had the crowd roaring.

Detox and Willam performing “Chow Down (at Chick-fil-A) | Photo: Ian Helms

Detox and Willam also made waves, first with solo acts and then teaming up for their iconic 2012 anti-Chick-fil-A anthem, “Chow Down (at Chick-fil-A).” The energy was off the charts, proving once again that drag and activism are a powerful combo.

And it wasn’t just the headliners who brought the house down. Other local legends like Bambi Banks-Couleé, Sativa Diamond, Angelíca Grace, Dusty Bahls, and the event’s DJ, Miss Toto, kept the vibes high all night long.

The Second City Sisters (Chicago’s chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence) were also in attendance, adding to the event’s community spirit.

The importance of showing up—and showing out, wherever you are

The night wasn’t just about entertainment. Voter registration and canvassing stations were set up throughout the venue, making sure attendees had the chance to turn their excitement into action.

As Drag PAC team member Amalia Mesa pointed out, this was the first drag show put on by the PAC, marking a significant moment in the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights. But here’s the thing—it’s not just about the queens on stage in Chicago. Whether you’re in New York, LA, or anywhere in between, this event was a reminder that our community is a force to be reckoned with.

So, even if you couldn’t be there in person, take a cue from these queens: show up, show out, and make sure you’re registered to vote. This election is too important to sit on the sidelines.

For more info on Drag PAC and how you can get involved, head to dragpac.org. Because honey, we’ve got work to do.

