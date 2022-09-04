A drag queen birthday party, the gayest Red Sox fan, & Leslie Jordan’s convertible

Relive Elton John‘s touching tribute to Princess Diana, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Lady Gaga saw Shangela.
Brendan Jordan relived his moment.
Jacob Max Lopez explored the gay resort.
The birthday girl got her wish.
Leslie Jordan stopped the car.
Brody channeled Madonna.
Hot dad did some things.
A closeted Red Sox fan went viral.
Dylan Adler gave directions.
And Ross Lynch said bussy.
5 Comments
ScottOnEarth
That little guy vogueing is just too sweet and cute. He is so talented!! Madonna’s influence and inspiration are timeless.
Lindoro Almaviva
Except Madonna appropriated that. Can we please give the influence back to Willie Ninja and all the black, brown and people of color who were vogue warriors and whose work and artistry was the one that actually influenced Madonna so she could make a song that made millions while the the people she co-opted are still struggling to survive?
SDR94103
why do I expect more and get less??
bachy
Leslie Jordan is just a little ray of sunshine!
missvamp
he just is!! love him so very much!