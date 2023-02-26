Drag queen tips for kids, a shirtless soldier, & touring the queer commune

Relive the magic of Ariana Debose’s campy BAFTA rap, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Beau Gordon toured the queer commune.
@gaybritishbear A tour of our queer commune #commune #intentionalcommunity #queer #woods ♬ Le Jardin de Monsieur Monet – Stephan Moccio
Sterling Walker danced for vodka.
@tomoffinlandspirit When someone asks us how Tom of Finland Vodka tastes – So Delicious 😋. Tap the link in bio to buy a bottle. #tomoffinlandvodka #vodka #tomoffinland #delicious #sodelicious ♬ so delicious – eli
Robert took his first cruise.
@bobbybouchermi Such a life changing experience! Until next year! ❤️🏳️🌈 #gaycruising #atlantisevents #gay #gaytiktok #gaytok🏳️🌈 #gaypride #royalcaribbean #solocruise #gaylatino🌈 #gayvacations #singlelife #singlegay #gays #lgbtq #lgbt🏳️🌈 #lgbt🌈 #solotraveler #fyp #foryoupage #parati #atlantiscruise ♬ tongue tied – favsoundds
An American soldier served his country.
@nico_pieroni Replying to @quintin.opfell I guess it is #military#fitness ♬ PAINTING PICTURES – Superstar Pride
Mark Kanemura met The Old Gays.
@oldgays And I’m not your bruh 🙅♂️ I’m your sis 💁♀️ @markkanemura ♬ Excuse me BRUHH – Castro🇭🇹
Shane Rooney shared his story.
@talktimeshane I can’t anymore #hiv #hivpositive #hivundetectable #hivawareness #gay #gays #gayboy #gayguys #gaytiktok #gaybear #gaytok🏳️🌈 #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbttiktok #lgbttiktokers #lgbtqtiktok #fy #fyp #fypage #fypシ ♬ original sound – SugarShane
Jon MacGregor showed off his more erotic art.
@jongregor_art like ok thanks so much i really appreciate it😃 #artistsoftiktok #arttok #oilpainting #art #religioustrauma #artist #childhood ♬ original sound – riya
Katy Perry tossed out a straight white male.
@vslack23 She’s onto us… 👀💩 #katyperry #lasvegas #play ♬ original sound – VSlack
Monét X Change corrupted the kids.
@themonetxchangeMore of these “horrible drag queens” corrupting our children.♬ original sound – Monét X Change
And Jeremy shopped for dolls.
@gnarlypop and that’s on healing my inner child 🥰 #gay #lgbt #lgbtq #gaytiktok ♬ obsessed – 🫶🏻 • Friends