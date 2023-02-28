A drag queen’s George Santos routine goes viral because it’s amazing

As some states move to ban public drag performances (a sentence it kills us to write), now is a good time to remind ourselves about the wonders of drag. And one performance over the weekend is going viral for all the right reasons.

Drag performer Meatball was in New York as a guest at Nightgowns. Some of you may already be familiar with Meatball from her stint on the first season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, or from his frequent appearances around the scene in Los Angeles.

She has also hosted podcasts and YouTube shows.

At Nightgowns on Sunday, Meatballs did a routine dressed as lying Rep. George Santos. She perfectly nailed Santos’ trademark suit/sweater combo. She then proceeded to strip down to drag, while miming the Disney classic “This Is Me”.

An audience member captured the performance. Although it’s just a rough-cut filmed from a table, you get the gist of it. Watch and enjoy.

On Instagram, Meatball shared the TikTok clip, saying, “This is me. From @sashavelour @night.gowns last night was such an honor to be in the cast this month! And thank you Sasha for letting me be a nightmare mess.”

On TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, the clip has prompted thousands of comments.

“Did you know George Santos originally wrote and performed this song? 😂” joked one.

“You can’t convince me this wouldn’t be him if he just let go and let himself be free,” said another of the scandal-hit Santos.

“Looks like you were young and having fun at a festival. ❤️✨” said Biqtch Puddin’ on Instagram. That’s the excuse Santos gave when photos of him in drag at an old Pride festival in Brazil surfaced.

Santos targeted by potential legislation

Santos, the first out-gay Republican elected to the US House, has faced widespread condemnation since his victory last November. At the start of the year, he conceded he had lied extensively on his résumé. Since then, further lies have emerged and questions have hung over his campaign finances.

Yesterday, Politico reported that a fellow GOP freshman Rep. is mulling legislation aimed at Santos.

New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito has previously called for Santos to resign. He has reportedly circulated legislation to colleagues in recent days that bars lawmakers convicted of certain offenses from later profiting from book deals, speech commissions and television shows. It does not name Santos directly.

If Santos doesn’t resign or is ejected from the house, he’s almost certain to be voted out in 2024. He could potentially make serious money from book, TV or movie deals for his story.

D’Esposito’s bill, as leaked to Politico, would, “prohibit Members of the House of Representatives who are convicted of offenses involving financial or campaign finance fraud from receiving compensation for biographies, media appearances, or expressive or creative works, and for other purposes.”

D’Esposito declined to comment on the report.

