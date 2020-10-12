sorry not sorry

‘Drag Race’ alum Detox defends partying at gay bar during Atlanta Pride

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Detox is defending her decision to work at a circuit party held over Atlanta Pride weekend.

After receiving criticism for booking a gig at a gay bar called The District, Detox took to Twitter on Saturday to say she was sick and tired of having to defend herself for simply accepting work.

She followed that up with more tweets claiming that only a limited number of people would be allowed inside the venue and distancing would be enforced on the dance floor. She also said masks were being encouraged but “if you feel the need to take your mask off, that’s on you.”

The response to Detox’s tweets were mixed. Some understood her need to continue earning a living despite the pandemic.

Others were less sympathetic and felt taking the gig was irresponsible.

On Saturday, video taken inside a crowded Atlanta gay bar the night before began circulating on Twitter, racking up nearly 1 million views.

Andy Herren, best known for winning Season 15 of Big Brother, shared the clip, tweeting: “Taken last night at Atlanta Pride. And publicly posted to Instagram. In the middle of a pandemic. People can be so sh*tty and selfish. Please don’t be like these people. This is appallingly gross.”

And on Sunday, a man tragically died at a circuit party held at another Atlanta gay bar after allegedly taking ecstasy.

Atlanta Pride issued a statement saying any in-person events were not sanctioned by the organization and noting that all of its official events were being held virtually.

“We’d like to make clear that ALL our events during Atlanta Pride are virtual,” the organization tweeted. “We’ve seen videos of large parties; those are not official Atlanta Pride events. Stay home and safe!”

