‘Drag Race’ alum Detox defends partying at gay bar during Atlanta Pride

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Detox is defending her decision to work at a circuit party held over Atlanta Pride weekend.

After receiving criticism for booking a gig at a gay bar called The District, Detox took to Twitter on Saturday to say she was sick and tired of having to defend herself for simply accepting work.

I am sick of feeling the need to defend myself because of the actions of others. I have been unemployed for 7 months, as many of us have, & have a lot of bills & have had ZERO government assistance. I would rather not be putting myself at risk in order to survive… — Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) October 10, 2020

…but, unfortunately, that’s where I’m at. All I can do personally in these circumstances is to make sure I’m doing everything within my own power to act responsibly, mask up, wash my hands, disinfect, & monitor my own health & body. Would I rather be in a bubble in my own home? — Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) October 10, 2020

ABSOLUTELY! Especially with my asthma?! OF COURSE! I do not have that luxury. What I do have is awareness and mindfulness of my own actions and behavior. How bout that. — Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) October 10, 2020

She followed that up with more tweets claiming that only a limited number of people would be allowed inside the venue and distancing would be enforced on the dance floor. She also said masks were being encouraged but “if you feel the need to take your mask off, that’s on you.”

All of that being said, to those attending tonight’s event at @DISTRICTatl: the event is at limited capacity, there are sectioned off areas to allow for distancing on the dance floor. Please utilize them. When at those areas with your parties, if you feel the need to take your — Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) October 11, 2020

mask off, that’s on you. However, while roaming the bar, ordering drinks, using the restrooms, or tipping your entertainers/asking us for pics, please be considerate & kindly put that mask on for a just a moment! It’s greatly appreciated! If approached too quickly without a mask, — Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) October 11, 2020

I may or MAY spray you in da mouth with hand sanitizer. And I thank you! Have fun, y’all! — Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) October 11, 2020

The response to Detox’s tweets were mixed. Some understood her need to continue earning a living despite the pandemic.

Listen. You gotta eat. Did any of those people offer to send you money so you can turn down gigs? I’m turning into an angry old woman lately. I’m so sick of keyboard warriors with all the answers. — Angela Hall🧨🧜🏾 (@angelabeehall) October 11, 2020

This is so important to speak on, thank you. Many people dont have the luxury to stay home and quarantine & the general public largely has little respect for others and pretends the virus doesnt exist. Its scary walking into work every day & coming in contact w/ careless people — nick🚨 (@dragmusiclove) October 10, 2020

I hope and pray for yours and Mayhem’s safety tonight. The videos from last night were a total shitshow of privileged gays flaunting every CDC recommendation known to man. We all have to do what we have to do to live. I’ve seen your videos. I know the precautions you’ve taken. — “Boo” Wee T. Shane (@OohWeeTShane) October 10, 2020

Thank you for speaking up! I wish folks would realize they are only extending this for you/others actually doing the most to end this virus. Everyone seems just resigned to waiting for a vaccine and whatever happens until then you’re just supposed to handle 😭 — A.W. (@awildertyme) October 11, 2020

Others were less sympathetic and felt taking the gig was irresponsible.

as a fellow person who works in the entertainment industry and was furloughed, I understand it’s hard right now but this take is absolute clownery… involving yourself in a large public event period rn is going to just further delay any of us going back to work @TheOnlyDetox https://t.co/TfQcivvGDI — Josh (@pizzashua) October 11, 2020

Performances like this is exactly what perpetuated the spread and indefinite closures of so many venues. — 🔥😷KEMP KILLS😷🔥 (@saggykhakis) October 12, 2020

I think the situation you described is *most* performers. Just not sure how you took this gig and DIDNT expect some kind of backlash. It was irresponsible for all who hosted, created, performed and attended, period. — craig (@CMMSQUARED) October 11, 2020

I lost my job in the entertainment industry and shit like this is what’s perpetuating it — Sally Hackel (@sallyhackel) October 11, 2020

On Saturday, video taken inside a crowded Atlanta gay bar the night before began circulating on Twitter, racking up nearly 1 million views.

Andy Herren, best known for winning Season 15 of Big Brother, shared the clip, tweeting: “Taken last night at Atlanta Pride. And publicly posted to Instagram. In the middle of a pandemic. People can be so sh*tty and selfish. Please don’t be like these people. This is appallingly gross.”

Taken last night at Atlanta Pride. And publicly posted to Instagram. In the middle of a pandemic. People can be so shitty and selfish. Please don’t be like these people. This is appallingly gross. pic.twitter.com/SDafZ0HXfC — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) October 10, 2020

And on Sunday, a man tragically died at a circuit party held at another Atlanta gay bar after allegedly taking ecstasy.

Atlanta Pride issued a statement saying any in-person events were not sanctioned by the organization and noting that all of its official events were being held virtually.

“We’d like to make clear that ALL our events during Atlanta Pride are virtual,” the organization tweeted. “We’ve seen videos of large parties; those are not official Atlanta Pride events. Stay home and safe!”

Hi APC family. We'd like to make clear that ALL our events during Atlanta Pride are virtual. We've seen videos of large parties; those are not official Atlanta Pride events. Stay home and safe! pic.twitter.com/VU9hcdgcuh — Atlanta Pride (@atlantapride) October 10, 2020

Related: Man dies inside Atlanta gay club, igniting outrage over jam-packed Pride parties