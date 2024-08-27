Male strippers are going to be working the pole for … their … life!!!

A new Magic Mike-esque reality show is coming for your thirsty viewing pleasure and bringing along a few queer pop culture figures along for the ride.

Infamous RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Willam, who was notoriously kicked off season 4 in 2012, is set to bring their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to host the scantily-clad exotic dancer series entitled Willam’s Dark Room Duel.

According to Deadline, the series will feature the strippers competing in themed challenges and performances (sounds familiar!) in hopes of winning an undisclosed prize package that includes opening for one of Willam’s upcoming shows.

We can’t wait to see the thong and speedo-wearing hunks sashaying down the runway!

While casting details have yet to be announced, William will judge the strippers’ skills alongside fellow drag artist and Queerties nominee Meatball Queen (co-host of the Sloppy Seconds podcast) and gay adult film hunk Rhyheim Shabazz.

And if anyone is questioning if Willam has the chops to lay critiques on the talents of male strippers, the Race Chaser podcast host definitely has it handled.

“I used to book and manage strippers back in the day, and still some of my best friends are strippers,” Willam told Deadline. “Trust me, when it comes to taking off clothes I know what I’m talking about.”

As fars as Shabazz, he may not be a stripper but he definitely knows a lot about taking it all off and was the 2024 GayVN Performer of the Year.

Willam’s Dark Room Duel is set to go into production in October and will eventually air on LGBTQ+ streamer OUTtv, the home of thirsty, queer reality shows like For the Love of DILFS and Gogo for the Gold.

In the meantime, Willam has been active getting out the vote for the upcoming 2024 election.

Willam is a founding member of Drag PAC, the political action committee whose mission is to engage, educate, and mobilize Gen Z voters and progressive allies to vote. The initiative aims to register 100,000 new voters during the election season.

You are very mindful and very demure when you are registered to vote.! The future’s hot n’ ready, but it’s only gonna slay if you show up and vote. It’s time to be cutesy and take control of your own destiny, babes!

Register NOW!https://t.co/KVHBOAPMO2#RegisterToVote… pic.twitter.com/rLMkRRIIfj — Drag PAC (@TheDragPac) August 20, 2024

It was also during Drag PAC’s event during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago that Drag Race legend Detox came out as trans while performing her 2012 parody hit “Chow Down (at Chick-fil-A)” with Willam.

A drag icon, political queen, and now a male stripper expert, we can’t wait to watch Willam slay the house down boots on Willam’s Dark Room Duel.

