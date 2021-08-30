‘Drag Race’ favorite Gigi Goode comes out as trans in candid video

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gigi Goode has come out as trans-non-binary, posting a heartfelt video to her fans on Instagram.

In it, the season 12 runner-up opens up about her transition, sharing details of her recent facial feminization surgery (FFS).

FFS is also known as facial gender-affirming surgery, and is “a set of cosmetic surgical procedures that alter typically male facial features to bring them closer in shape and size to typical female facial features.”

“Let’s just jump right into it,” the 23-year-old performer says in her video. “Around eight months ago, in January, right at the beginning of the year, I decided to begin the process of hormone replacement therapy, which for those of you who don’t know, is the process of taking estrogen and testosterone blockers as a means of bringing in the woman and pushing out the man.”

She continued: “This whole pandemic, leading up to that January point, was so crucial for me to have that time to myself. It give me a lot of time to think and reflect. On Drag Race, which was almost two years ago, I came out as gender-fluid, which I still very much identify with. I would say that I’m leaning more towards the non-binary side of that. It was a realization I didn’t have much time to process as the episodes were airing. If the world hadn’t shut down, I really wouldn’t have been able to process it further.”

“One of those realizations,” Gigi said, came from watching the show Veneno, the Spanish-produced TV series that landed stateside on HBO Max. Based on a true story, Veneno recounts the story of Christina “La Veneno” [The Poison] Ortiz, a transgender model who became a sensation on Spanish TV in the 1980s and 90s.

Watching it helped her realize “who I’m supposed to be. And to me, that’s a trans-non-binary person.”

Gigi concluded by telling fans that she prefers she/her pronouns.

“Lemme explain.. Just thought it was about time that I let you all in on what I’ve been going through the past several months. Love u all!!” she captioned the video.

Watch: