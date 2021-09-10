‘Drag Race’ star Jade Jolie once filmed a Nazi-themed adult film and the pictures are not good

Drag Race star Jade Jolie’s adult film past has drawn scrutiny after one particular film–a Nazi roleplay–has resurfaced.

Nobody is criticizing the Season 5 queen’s past work in the industry, but the video is certainly a bad look. That’s putting it mildly.

Jolie, who is also slated to appear in the upcoming season 4 of the Boulet Brother’s Dragula, took to Instagram to offer a lengthy apology, claiming accountability for her choice and thanking fans who’ve reached out with “love and support.”

She said she participated in the film “against [my] better judgement” and have “felt shame and regret…every day since.”

However, this photo from the shoot does not bode well:

There are more photos we won’t include here.

Speaking to Boy Culture about her adult film past in 2013, Jolie said:

“You know, as far as that goes, I’m never going to regret anything I had to do. I had to make life decisions when I was young, to get by, the get where I am now. So I support everyone. You can come from somewhere like that and to be where I am now, so just don’t ever give up on yourself and don’t let anyone get you down.”

Here’s her full statement about the Nazi video: