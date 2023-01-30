‘Drag Race’ star Loosey LaDuca knows how to serve face and body in and out of drag

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is underway, and the competition is already heating up. With stellar impressions and the ever-fitted garment, contestant Loosey LaDuca has already made her mark on the competition.
After her talent show vocal performance failed to land with the judges, she’s quickly come back in a big way. Her Dolly Parton impression saved her acting challenge group, and her Joan Rivers “Snatch Game” was a revelation that snatched her her first win.
While the queen has been doing drag for over a decade, she’s also got years of experience under her belt in an unexpected job field.
When not up in drags, Miss LaDuca used to work in construction:
While drag may have Loosey a bit too busy to be pounding pavement anymore, she’s still got the physique to show for her time.
Those are the arms of a girl who knows her way around a jackhammer:
