Drag Race’s Shea Couleé lands Marvel role

Big congratulations to Shea Couleé. The RuPaul’s Drag Race queen has landed herself a role on a Marvel Universe TV show.

Deadline exclusively revealed that she has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart.

The show will star Dominique Thorne as the Chicago-based Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor known for wearing an Iron Man-style suit of armor.

Couleé’s role in the show is unknown. Shortly after Deadline broke the story, Couleé took to Twitter and Instagram to confirm the news.

BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way! 💖https://t.co/QXGFfRrTqs — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 3, 2022

On Instagram, she posted a longer statement.

“I’m trying to find the words to express the deep excitement I feel over this project,” Couleé said. “Acting was my first love long before Drag. So it only seems fitting to end my Drag Race journey and begin my acting career in the biggest way I could imagine.

“Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into OZ. ‘Ironheart’ is top to bottom going to be an absolutely STUNNING experience for the viewers, and I’m so humbled everyday that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, and I look forward to sharing the exciting new chapter with you all 💖”

Couleé is the drag name of Jaren Kyei Merrell, 33. Couleé found worldwide attention after appearing in Drag Race season nine in 2017. She then went on to win the fifth season of All-Stars in 2020 and also appeared in the recent seventh season. She has also hosted podcasts, released music and toured extensively.

Ironheart will make its debut in late 2023.