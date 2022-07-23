instastuds

Drake’s day glow, Chris Hemsworth’s guns, & a pool boy in a jockstrap

By

This week a beautiful man watched the January 6th hearing, monkeypox made the rounds, and queerbaiting OnlyFans creators got called out. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Drake got some sun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Bruno Alcantara got comfortable.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bruno Alcantara (@brunocalcantara)

Levi Conely covered up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Levi Conely (@leviconely)

Dyllón Burnside stayed fit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dyllón (@dyllonburnside)

Chris Salvatore cleaned the pool.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Matthew Camp got ready for the night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp)

Max Emerson watched outside.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

Wilson Cruz relaxed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

Nyle DiMarco went deep.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco)

Kyle Goffney popped out the sunroof.

Antony Tran stayed hydrated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by antony (@antonytran)

Terry Crews showed off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Chris Hemsworth worked hard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Nath Henry walked in water.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nath Henry (@nathanhgshore)

Nat Sakdatorn went paddle boarding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nat Sakdatorn (@natsakdatorn)

Nick Adams dressed down.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NICK ADAMS (@thenickadams)

Keegan Allen got wet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keegan Allen (@keeoone)

Ronnie Woo pigged out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronnie Woo (@ronniecwoo)

Ricky Martin played with danger.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin)

And Yona Knight-Wisdom made dinner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yona Knight-Wisdom (@yonakw)