“Dream Dads” is a video game for all you DILF-lovers out there

Older. Bolder. Out of the blue comes a video game that’ll fulfill all of your swarthiest daddy fantasies.

On July 13th, Dream Daddy will be available for purchase, a “dad dating simulator” that casts you as a single dad with a college-bound daughter.

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator is a game where you play as a Dad and your goal is to meet and romance other Hot Dads. Available July 13 pic.twitter.com/w0XrspaoeV — Dream Daddy (@dreamdaddygame) June 18, 2017

Now that she’s out of the house and up to nose in textbooks, it’s time for you to get back to you — and get sexy with a slew of local DILFs. There’s beefy beardy dude. Dad complete with dad-bod. A sexy fellow who’s also a raging alcoholic. Spooky Goth dad — we’re so there. Respectable teacher dad.

So many dads to choose from, and you’re encouraged to taste them all.

The game was developed by Vernon Shaw and Leighton Gray for Game Grumps, and they’re cheekily hailing Dream Daddy as “the year’s most anticipated Dad-based game.”

According to the game’s Steam page, you get seven dateable dads in all, a Dad character creator (to create your “Dadsona,”dig?), multiple endings, mini and micro games galore, and a seemingly unrelenting stream of corny dad puns. Color us titillated.

According to Shaw, the game is “a story about what it means to care for someone else, and I think that’s really important to to anyone who might play this game.”

Looks like you’ll finally find an answer to that eternally burning question, “Who’s your daddy?”

