This dreamy new RuGirl outside of drag will have you dying to get Jaxed

Rupaul’s Drag Race has finally premiered its 15th season, and with it comes the biggest batch of new RuGirls the franchise has ever seen. However, it’s one of the season’s smallest competitors whose Instagram shots are impacting the girls in a big way.

Jax, the 5’3″ gymnast-turned-cheerleader-turned-drag queen is an expert at flips and tricks, as seen in her instantly iconic talent show performance. On top of her incredible athleticism, she’s spent years honing her talents as a photographer (and using her own toned body as a muse).

While she’s done beautiful portraits of others, including fellow competitor Princess Poppy, her own physique often takes centerstage in her portfolio. She recently told Entertainment Weekly that she feels a responsibility to pose as representation for people that look like her, something she didn’t see much of growing up in the white suburbs of Connecticut.

Her devotion to visibility is very admirable, and so are the photographs themselves. She’s created a truly stunning body — of work, we mean!

Her artistic shots have fans ready to get Jaxed:

