Dressing for a Zoom meeting, a barista’s big guns, & the guests at a lesbian wedding

By

Watch Christian Walker pump $100 worth of gas, then check out the latest from Gay TikTok:

Philaye dressed for a zoom meeting.

Crystal Methyd dragged Alyssa Edwards.

Ray took a break.

Jess got a new stocking.

A bear called his man to the hot tub.

Kim Cattrall watched And Just Like That.

The guests looked great at this lesbian wedding.

Jake Hill sang his viral hit live.

Frankie Grande sent a message to his haters.

And Tennessee issued one hell of a license plate.

