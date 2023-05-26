Dua is a disco Barbie, Jake Shears keeps dancing, Hayley Kiyoko’s new sound: Your weekly bop roundup

Things are heating up, both in the queer music landscape and around the country. Whether it is the literal temperature, exciting new releases from LGBTQ+ artists leading up to Pride month, or some infuriating news from companies rolling back on their Pride promises, we are fired up in more ways than one.

I say we take some time to cool off a bit on this last Friday in May, and what better way to do that than with some good ol’ pop music?

With some stellar new music drops from some of our favorite queer and LGBTQ+ allied artists, let’s take a dip into what this week had to offer us in this week’s edition of “bop after bop“:

“Dance The Night” by Dua Lipa

Our residential disco diva, Dua Lipa, has returned to the dancefloor, and she’s ready for her hot “Barbie” summer. The singer has released her new song, “Dance The Night,” which serves as the first single from “Barbie: The Album,” the official soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie film set to be released on July 21. Dua continues her love letter to retro-futurism with this glittery track, laced with captivating vocals and synth-pop sensibilities. The music video is equally captivating, showcasing an abundance of disco balls, Dua confidently taking the wheel of a Barbie-pink convertible, and gracefully twirling atop a massive Barbie heel. Both plastic and fantastic, Dua gave the gays everything we wanted with this release, and has gotten us even more excited for this film (if that’s even possible).

“Last Man Dancing” by Jake Shears

Former Scissor Sisters frontman, Jake Shears, assures us that he will be the “Last Man Dancing” in the title track of his upcoming album. This groovy and infectious song is a celebration of staying on the dancefloor, both in life and at the club, regardless of what challenges the night may throw at you. With an ABBA-inspired feel, vibrant vocals, and some horns for good measure, it’s a track that guarantees a good time. The music video perfectly captures the essence of the song, portraying a lively house party filled with balloons, streamers, dancing, and an atmosphere of queer joy shared among like-minded misfits. In the video, Shears triumphantly takes home a trophy for being the “last man dancing.” More success awaits Jake, as his album “Last Man Dancing,” set to be released on June 2, will feature collaborations with notable artists such as Kylie Minogue, Big Freedia, and Jane Fonda.

“My Ex Just Fell In Love” by Miss Benny

Miss Benny has us in our feels with their new single, “My Ex Just Fell In Love.” This dreamy, guitar-driven track exudes the sweltering sensation of cruising down the highway during summer while reminiscing about a past lover and looking towards the future. The singer and actor impresses with their songwriting, as the lyrics, “But do you remember? How could you forget us / I don’t believe it, no, it’s not true / He picked up the pieces for somebody new / My mouth filled with salt when they came in the room / All I could say is I’m happy for you,” perfectly encapsulate the emotions of trying to move on. By crafting a song that combines such a feel-good vibe with a touch of melancholy, Miss Benny is leaving their mark on the queer pop music landscape, and the release of their debut EP, “SWELTER,” on June 2 will further solidify that they are here to stay.

“Greenlight” by Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley is following the “Greenlight” and going all in with her new single. This captivating track combines dark and yearning elements with twinkling 80’s synths, marking Kiyoko’s venture into an exciting new sound. The lyrics, co-written with Jesse St. John, showcase Kiyoko’s determination to pursue her desires without allowing anyone to hinder her progress. She sings, “Now I’m slowly fading’ / Life won’t give back what I gave it / Lately I keep on waiting on red lights / I keep on chasing’ the stop signs / Why isn’t anything movin’? / I wanna know what it feels like / I wanna follow the green light.” Making a significant shift in life is a potent act, and when you find yourself needing to chase what’s right for you, look no further than this glorious pop gem from Hayley to be your soundtrack.

“Possession of a Weapon” by Ashnikko

Ashnikko, pop music’s blue-haired assassin, has unveiled their brooding and atmospheric new single, “Possession of a Weapon.” This captivating track serves as a preview of their highly anticipated debut album, ‘WEEDKILLER,’ set to drop on August 25. With “Possession of a Weapon,” Ashnikko delivers a powerful and politically charged alt-pop experience, delving into the reverberations of Roe Vs. Wade and reflecting on its overturning. Mixed with a ghostly vocal delivery, Ashnikko explores the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling, offering a thought-provoking and introspective perspective, merging personal expression with social commentary. Lines like “It’s just flesh, I can be grotesque / Move my body like chess” showcase her unique approach to navigating these complex issues. With her distinctive style and boundary-pushing artistry, Ashnikko continues to establish themself as an influential force in alt-pop and beyond.