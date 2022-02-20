tiktalk

Dua Lipa’s pencil sharpener, Antoni Porowski’s crop top, & Bruno Mars’ hairography

By

catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Eliad Cohen and Shangela found heaven.

@eliadcohen @itsshangela 🎥 @treivas ♬ original sound – Eliad Cohen

Bruno Mars whipped his hair.

@brunomars Happy birthday to my bro @anderson.paak ♬ Talking to the Moon – Bruno Mars

Jake changed his voice.

@jakeymast invented the code switch #gay #lgbt ♬ original sound – jake

Dua Lipa embraced the meme.

@antoniielle_ she knew exactly what she was doing #futurenostalgia #dualipa ♬ original sound – anto

Kevin spent the morning stretching.

@itsalphanumeric_ #flexibility #fitness #gayfit #gay #gaytiktok #gaytiktoker #gaytok #foryou #fyp ♬ Chocolate – Kylie Minogue

Sasha Velour judged a fan.

@gagepip best valentines ever @Sasha Velour #foryou #fyp #drag #dragqueen #queer #gay #galentinesday #valentinesday ♬ Sissy That Walk – RuPaul

Simon Malvaez beautified San Francisco.

@simonmalvaez Finished mural #sanfrancisco #powerhouse #folsom ♬ original sound – material growl 😘💅

The Fab 5 lip synced for their lives.

@lipsyncbattle This performance will forever be iconic. #LipSyncBattle #Beyonce @Queer Eye @jvn_official @karamobrown @Tan France @bobby @Antoni Porowski ♬ original sound – Lip Sync Battle

Carter and Alex expanded their family.

@fishandsparrowNew family member 🐶🐶🥰

♬ Send Me on My Way – Vibe Street

And Apple dropped new LGBTQ+ emojis.

@joshhelfgottGET THEM NOW on iOS 15.4! Follow for Gay News 🏳️‍🌈

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey