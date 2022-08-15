The dude who doxxed FBI agents after Mar-A-Lago raid… just got doxxed

Meet Garrett Ziegler.

He’s the anti-LGBTQ ex-Trump aide who tried to sic the MAGA militia on the family members of purported FBI agents who raided Mar-a-Lago last week by posting their personal information, including the names of their children, on the far-right social media platforms Telegram and Truth Social.

Garrett Ziegler who is leaking the data on the FBI agents who were are on duty at Mar-A-Largo pic.twitter.com/V2xbLdDxQR — WHO'S THE MOLE ?????? ?SLAVA UKRAINI? (@schwanderer) August 13, 2022

“This is one of the two feds who signed the ‘Receipt for Property’ form, which detailed—at a very high level—the fishing expedition that the FBI performed at Mar-a-Lago,” the 26-year-old posted, along with the FBI agents’ date of birth, work emails, and links to their alleged family members’ social media accounts, including children.

“Hope he doesn’t get a good night’s sleep for the rest of 2022,” he responded to another person’s Truth Social post that included photos of one of the alleged FBI officials who signed off on the inventory receipts on the warrant.

The posts, which were a potential violation the first federal statute (18 U.S.Code §119), which makes it illegal to knowingly release to the public the restricted personal information of a covered person or their family member, were taken down shortly after Ziegler published them, but not before they were widely circulated among the MAGA mob.

But since karma’s a b*tch, after doxxing alleged FBI agents, Ziegler himself was doxxed when regular, law-abiding citizens who don’t peddle in hate, conspiracy theories, or domestic terrorism learned about what he had done and posted his name and photo to Twitter, where he is currently being publicly shamed for his vile behavior.

Here are a few more of Zeigler’s Telegram posts, which give you a pretty good sense of the type of person he is (in case you hadn’t figured it out yet):

Since becoming the most hated man on the internet, Ziegler appears to have gone into hiding, refusing to respond to requests for comment by media outlets. That’s OK, though. People still have plenty to say about him.

Now, some tweets…

This is Garrett Ziegler, the twatwaffle that disclosed the FBI agents information on Truth Social. Little wannabe Nazi. pic.twitter.com/jkVceUV5Gw — Nurses Against Dick Pics. ?? (@ClaudetteGGibs1) August 13, 2022

Posting pics of an FBI agent's kids with the caption "hope he doesn't get a good night's sleep" is one sure way to get FBI agents to your house. (Pro tip, Garrett Ziegler.) — Karen Piper (@PiperK) August 13, 2022

Garrett Ziegler should be in prison NOW if he disclosed the FBI agents' information on Truth Social. How did he obtain such a piece of highly confidential information? Who paid him to reveal it? Who is he working with??#FBI #DOJ — ?Tequila•Boom•Boom? (@IAm_THEPaulina) August 13, 2022

Garrett Ziegler, the fascist white nationalist that leaked not just the FBI agents names at Mara-Lardo but links to their children's social media accounts as well, looks exactly like you would expect.#TraitorsSupportTraitorTrump pic.twitter.com/XzUMFDZxd0 — That's 9 Fights In A Row (@WalkerJGT) August 14, 2022

If you support Garrett Ziegler who doxxed an FBI agent’s child’s social media account then please stop calling yourself pro life — Kyle ???? (@GayGuyKyle) August 14, 2022

Garrett Ziegler deliberately leaked the social media accounts of the CHILDREN of the agents who carried out a lawful search warrant against Trump. He is deliberately calling for terrorists to target CHILDREN. — Tristan Noel (@PerpetuityPhoto) August 15, 2022

Listen to this – all you need to know about Garrett Ziegler. ? https://t.co/YSMV4hgW7l — Robin Roark (@hobeanyo) August 14, 2022

Garrett Ziegler will think doxxing is good until Garrett Ziegler and his family are doxxed. He’s the Hunter Moore of Trump’s knucklehead crew. — Dr. Liz G. Katz, Mar-a-Lago Espionage Tour Guide (@LGKatzPhD) August 13, 2022

In a statement to CNN on Friday, the FBI said, “We work closely with our law enforcement partners to assess and respond to such threats, which are reprehensible and dangerous. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

