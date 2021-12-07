Is this the dumbest political “scandal” ever?

This just in: Vice President Kamala Harris uses wired headphones.

But before you take another sip of coffee and move on with your day, there’s apparently… more to this story?

There isn’t, but Politico has now classified the VP as “bluetooth-phobic,” suggesting her choice of in-ear audio may be “a bit paranoid.”

“She has long felt that Bluetooth headphones are a security risk. As a result, Harris insists on using wired headphones,” the site reports, citing conversations with three former campaign aides.

One of the article’s writers, Alex Thompson, backed it up on Twitter with photographic “evidence”:

NEW: Kamala Harris has long felt that Bluetooth headphones are a security risk.

So, she insists on using wired ones, 3 fmr campaign aides told @rubycramer and me.

That Bluetooth phobia remains (if you look closely, you'll see the clump of wires in hand)https://t.co/9poyMTQrU2 pic.twitter.com/HtscTWm1sF — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 6, 2021

The bluetooth-phobia remains! A “clump of wires”!

“Should someone who travels with the nuclear football be spending time untangling her headphone wires?” the piece asks, before declaring: “The American people deserve answers!”

New York Time columnist Zeynep Tufekci offered a different take: “Bluetooth is a well-known security risk—including the possibility of escalating and executing code—well, malware—on the phone.”

Phobia??? Bluetooth is a well-known security risk—including the possibility of escalating and executing code—well, malware—on the phone. Strongly suggest talking to cybersecurity experts—or even a Dr. Google consultation—before running such stories. https://t.co/ZUSHnS3wIa — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) December 7, 2021

And surveillance/privacy expert Bryon Tau of The Wall Street Journal added: “Bluetooth peripherals are a security risk. If they don’t rotate their unique identifier, they can easily be sniffed and tracked. If there are flaws in the security, they can be compromised. Most people don’t have to worry about these things, but high-level federal officials should.”

The general reaction to the article was less technical but equally annoyed. Here’s what people are saying:

Kamala Harris doesn’t support Bluetooth. Republicans don’t support democracy. How do voters come to terms with these equally divisive stances? | NYT Opinion — ???Wreath Nagy??? (@nagy_minaj) December 7, 2021

Had the Vice President worn ear buds the story would have been ‘Kamala Harris jeopardizes national security by using dangerous Bluetooth’ — vii (@lvisxvii) December 7, 2021

hillary had a private server

and that is too lax on security

kamala doesn’t trust bluetooth

and that is too paranoid on security

a woman

just not that woman

forever

and ever

and ever — Deanna McDonald (@deannagmcdonald) December 7, 2021

What a surprise that the folks who were obsessed with the national security implications of Hillary Clinton's email server are now pushing that VP Kamala Harris is being "paranoid" for declining to use Bluetooth tech because of its security vulnerabilities. How very surprising. — Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) December 7, 2021

Imagine if she did use Bluetooth headphones: “Kamala Harris drops $225 on AirPod Pro earbuds!” — Matt McDaniel (@themattmcd) December 7, 2021

I'm sorry, let me attempt to summarize this: VP Kamala Harris is now being criticized for using wired headphones instead of Bluetooth because she's worried about security risks and this is bad because… we don't want a Vice President who goes the extra mile in national security? — Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) December 6, 2021

If I had an important job I wouldn’t use Bluetooth because of security concerns and I’m sure Kamala has a good reason too — local oaf (@eyeballslicer) December 7, 2021

The Kamala Harris “Bluetooth scandal” is just further evidence that it was never “but her emails,” it was always “but they’re females.” — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 7, 2021

Good morning. Happy Tuesday. ANOTHER day of journalists painting VP Kamala Harris as a Salem witch because she loves a good crockpot and prefers not use Bluetooth. #morningjoe #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/lncJ2FpKdX — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) December 7, 2021

Not going to link to it, but @AlexThomp's story on Kamala's alleged "Bluetooth phobia" is some seriously embarrassing n00b nonsense. Even I know that Bluetooth has security issues. Does @Politico miss the days when Trump officials called their Russian minders on burner phones? — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) December 7, 2021

"Republicans are a weaponized, radicalized death cult who are taking a sledgehammer to our democracy." "But Kamala Harris hates Bluetooth! "Damn. Both sides are extremists." — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 7, 2021

So is this the dumbest political “scandal” of all time?

Perhaps, perhaps not — Obama’s tan suit has its own Wikipedia page.