no wire hangers

Is this the dumbest political “scandal” ever?

By

This just in: Vice President Kamala Harris uses wired headphones.

But before you take another sip of coffee and move on with your day, there’s apparently… more to this story?

There isn’t, but Politico has now classified the VP as “bluetooth-phobic,” suggesting her choice of in-ear audio may be “a bit paranoid.”

“She has long felt that Bluetooth headphones are a security risk. As a result, Harris insists on using wired headphones,” the site reports, citing conversations with three former campaign aides.

One of the article’s writers, Alex Thompson, backed it up on Twitter with photographic “evidence”:

The bluetooth-phobia remains! A “clump of wires”!

“Should someone who travels with the nuclear football be spending time untangling her headphone wires?” the piece asks, before declaring: “The American people deserve answers!”

New York Time columnist Zeynep Tufekci offered a different take: “Bluetooth is a well-known security risk—including the possibility of escalating and executing code—well, malware—on the phone.”

And surveillance/privacy expert Bryon Tau of The Wall Street Journal added: “Bluetooth peripherals are a security risk. If they don’t rotate their unique identifier, they can easily be sniffed and tracked. If there are flaws in the security, they can be compromised. Most people don’t have to worry about these things, but high-level federal officials should.”

The general reaction to the article was less technical but equally annoyed. Here’s what people are saying:

So is this the dumbest political “scandal” of all time?

Perhaps, perhaps not — Obama’s tan suit has its own Wikipedia page.