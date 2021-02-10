‘Dungeons & Dragons’ is about to get oh, so, fabulously queer

Fans of LGBTQ representation and tabletop gaming, rejoice: the new cinematic adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons just landed two queer leads.

Actors Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith have signed on to the film, which also stars Chris Pine. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, directors of the movie Game Night, will direct. The pair also penned the script along with Mike Gilio.

Rodriguez is best known for her roles in Lost, Avatar and in the Fast and the Furious series. In the early 2000s, she raised eyebrows for her relationship with Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines actress Kristanna Loken. In 2013, Rodriguez officially came out as a proud bisexual.

Justice Smith rose to fame as the star of such films as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Detective Pikachu. He came out as queer in 2020, and introduced the world to his boyfriend, actor Nicholas L. Ashe.

Plot details on Dungeons & Dragons remain predictably mum, though we expect no shortage of magic, heroes, elves, demons, dragons and goblins. A previous adaptation of the game hit theatres in 2000 to disastrous reviews and box office.

A release date for the new film has yet to be announced.