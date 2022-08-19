Dustin Lance Black reportedly calls cops after brawl in London gay bar

Dustin Lance Black reportedly called police after a heated incident in a London gay bar on Wednesday night.

Black and his husband Tom Daley had been out having drinks in Soho, reports The Sun. They began with dinner at glitzy Italian restaurant Avo Mario, before watching a drag show at Ku Bar in Chinatown. They then moved on to Freedom on Wardour Street in Soho.

Also at Freedom was Teddy Edwardes, the promoter of queer women’s events, Lick. Edwardes has also appeared recently on the BBC3 show, The Big Proud Party Agency. The reality show features LGBTQ party planners compete against one another.

What exactly happened next is unclear. Edwardes posted a lengthy video message on her stories yesterday to give her side of events.

She said, “I went out for a couple of quiet drinks with my friends last night, nothing crazy. I bumped into Tom Daley and his husband in Soho, who, I may add, the husband is a fucking dickhead. Pretty much unprovoked he threw an entire drink over me in Freedom.

“I didn’t have a drink to throw back so I did choose violence, but I wasn’t that violent. He got a little tap on the back of the head.

“Tell me why he is crying outside saying it’s a targeted attack and that he’s traumatized and called the police, and I had to wait there for hours whilst the police were asking questions.

“And now I have been cautioned and I have to go in for interviews.

“I’m sorry, but what level of rich, privileged shit makes someone think they can throw a drink over someone and nothing will happen?” Edwardes asked. “Because if I throw a drink over someone, I expect shit to go down!

“I don’t even care. I know everyone’s going to be like ‘violence isn’t the answer!’,” she says, before looking into the camera and emphasizing, “Sometimes it is. Sometimes it has to be.”

She then added another clip to make it clear she had no problem with Daley.

“I had to add, Tom Daley was lovely throughout. He was just trying to diffuse the situation, but unfortunately, his American, Oscar-winning filmmaker husband had other plans. I think he’s been watching far too many films. What a fucking mess.”

She also added a text explanation of what went down. It said, “For everyone asking what happened, we basically invited them to where we were sitting and I bought them some drinks, etc, everything was fine.

“And then this random guy came and sat with us and my friend said they felt uncomfortable because they didn’t know who it was so I asked security if they could move them on…

“The security came to move them on and Tom’s husband started going mad saying how welcome I’ve made him feel and that was leaving, so I was like OK. Then got straight drink thrown in my face.”

Dustin Lance Black “punched” in back of head

A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed to The Sun, “Police were called at 00:29hrs on Thursday, 18 August to a club in Wardour Street following reports of an altercation involving a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s. There were no arrests. Enquiries continue.”

A spokesperson for Dustin Lance Black told the newspaper the screenwriter and producer called police after someone “punched him in the back of the head.” They said Daley and Black were out enjoying a date night without four-year-old son Robbie.

“Tom and Lance were out on a date night without Robbie. They went to Freedom after dinner.

“Someone punched Lance in the back of the head, the person who punched him was removed from Freedom by security who checked CCTV, it was reported to police who are looking into it.”

