Dustin Lance Black shows off husband Tom Daley’s booty

Dustin Lance Black and husband Tom Daley attended the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles last week. Black posted a photo dump to Instagram of snaps from the weekend.

It included adorable photos of the cute couple at the event. Swipe above to see them.

Black is the writer and creator of the limited series Under The Banner of Heaven. It stars Andrew Garfield as a devout detective who finds his faith tested as he investigates a brutal murder seemingly connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism.

Black sat at a table with other cast and crew members from Under The Banner of Heaven, including Garfield.

Gym workout

Besides the photos from the glittering event, the final image came as something of a surprise. It appears to show Daley, from behind, working out in a hotel gym. The focus is his muscular butt.

We’re not sure why the photo was included … but we’re not complaining.

Black included the hashtag ‘#perfectview’ to accompany the photos. We’re not sure if that’s a reference to where they were seated at the awards, or his position in the gym!

Online, others seemed similarly happy with the pic.

“Lance did Tom approve of the last 😂😂” asked one follower.

“The last picture was for gay rights,” quipped another.

“Ok Lance, I see your motivation to go to the gym,” suggested someone else.

At the Critics Choice Awards, Andrew Garfield was nominated in the category Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He lost out to Daniel Radcliffe for his role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Under The Banner of Heaven also competed in the category of Best Limited Series at the Critics Choice Awards. It lost out to The Dropout, also on Hulu.

Black met Olympic diver Daley in early 2013. They married in 2017 and became parents to a son, Robbie, in 2018.

Should you want to develop a butt like Daley’s, you don’t have to be an Olympic-level athlete. The medal-winner dropped a six-minute daily butt workout a few years ago for fans to follow.