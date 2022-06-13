Dwight D. Eisenhower’s diva sit has Gay Twitter™ in stitches

The gays over on Twitter have gotten a lot of things trending over the years, but this one might be the wildest yet.

It all started innocently enough, when an account devoted to U.S. presidents posted this old photograph of Dwight D. Eisenhower:

Dwight D. Eisenhower poses in front of an American flag. 19th June, 1945. pic.twitter.com/adD7I3CwGi — Presidents and vice presidents doing normal shit (@NormaIPresident) June 11, 2022

Now, it is absolutely problematic to imply that a person “looks gay” just because of how they sit. That said, the former U.S. president who jumped in on the “Lavender Scare” and signed Executive Order 10450 banning homosexuals from working for the federal government is probably fair game for a bit of light ribbing.

And rib, they did:

The “D.” in “Dwight D. Eisenhower” stands for Diva https://t.co/fd6fCyEOYB — fat (@bussylini) June 11, 2022

Dwight D. Eisenhower untucks in the Interior Illusions Lounge. 19th June, 1945. pic.twitter.com/NcyOvrvX7Z — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) June 11, 2022

was he, you know pic.twitter.com/jW4oCPrzw6 — Margaret, The Fell Omen (@EggmeatGentle) June 11, 2022

Melody Top Theatre’s Summer Stock Season kicks off with Dwight D. Eisenhower in Cole Porter’s Something For The Boys! https://t.co/HeZvRS8D3n — Marc Bonanni (@BwayGhostlight) June 11, 2022

Lmaoo not Dwight “Dee Stallion” Eisenhower looking like he sell war bonds and BBLs lol https://t.co/7bIKNkKXvl — Juice Gates, CEO of MicroSauce✊🏿🇭🇹 (@Block_X_Lee) June 12, 2022

Dwight D. Eisenhower with Momoland and Natti Natasha https://t.co/L1dqVjQH2U pic.twitter.com/M4IZuABH5N — 🛼berry merry⁶⁴ (@sailormomoland) June 12, 2022

Dwight D. Eisenhower, shantay you stay. Harry S. Truman, sashay away. https://t.co/R7EC54hqAE — tony (@bony2bags) June 12, 2022

Even Lil Nas X got in on the fun, to the tune of some 300K likes:

In a political climate that seems to be continually heating up around queerness, it’s nice to know we’ll always have some fruity little jokes to fall back on.