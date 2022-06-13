strike a pose

Dwight D. Eisenhower’s diva sit has Gay Twitter™ in stitches

The gays over on Twitter have gotten a lot of things trending over the years, but this one might be the wildest yet.

It all started innocently enough, when an account devoted to U.S. presidents posted this old photograph of Dwight D. Eisenhower:

Now, it is absolutely problematic to imply that a person “looks gay” just because of how they sit. That said, the former U.S. president who jumped in on the “Lavender Scare” and signed Executive Order 10450 banning homosexuals from working for the federal government is probably fair game for a bit of light ribbing.

And rib, they did:

Even Lil Nas X got in on the fun, to the tune of some 300K likes:

In a political climate that seems to be continually heating up around queerness, it’s nice to know we’ll always have some fruity little jokes to fall back on.