Gay sports fans have yet another reason to be excited for the Paris Olympics: one of the greatest allies in sports will be on the broadcast team.

NBC announced this week that Dwyane Wade will serve as a basketball analyst for the Summer Games, covering Team USA men’s basketball team. The role guarantees the Hall of Famer will be a big part of NBC’s coverage, given the dominance of the U.S. in basketball.

The men have won four straight gold medals, and seven of the last eight (the women have won seven consecutive golds).

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“I’m thrilled to join NBC Sports as a commentator for Team USA men’s basketball games,” said Wade in a statement. “The Olympics are the world’s greatest sporting competition with elite athletes competing at the highest level on the world’s largest stage. I have tremendous pride when I look back at my time competing as an Olympic athlete. I have the utmost respect for these players and their commitment to greatness.”

As Wade mentioned, he played for Team USA twice, capturing gold at the 2008 Beijing Games. The 3-time NBA champion is considered one of the greatest guards ever, with 13 All-Star appearances to his name.

Since retirement, Wade, 42, has carved out a successful media career. He spent three seasons as part of TNT’s NBA coverage and recently launched his own podcast, The Why with Dwyane Wade (recent guests include Disney head Bob Iger and out WNBA legend Candace Parker).

As an all-time great, Wade enjoys an incredible platform. And he uses it to advocate for the LGBTQ+ inclusion, along with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union-Wade.

Gabrielle and Dwyane support their daughter, Zaya, every way they can. As an out trans model and influencer, Zaya is a true trailblazer.

She’s also stunnnning.

Dwyane says Zaya knew her true gender identity when she was three years old. He credits her with teaching him and Gabrielle what it means to be trans.

When Zaya publicly came out at 12, Dwyane and Gabrielle offered their unabashed support.

“My daughter was my first interaction when it comes to having to deal with this conversation,” Dwyane told NBC News. “Hopefully I’m dealing with it the right way. Inside our home we see the smile on my daughter’s face, we see the confidence that she’s able to walk around and be herself and that’s when you know you’re doing right.”

Over the years, we’ve seen Dwyane share photos of his family’s attendance at Miami Pride, and talk about the importance of using proper pronouns. He’s also taken strong stances against anti-trans laws.

Due to his icon status in Miami, where he played all but two seasons, Wade settled in South Florida when his playing career ended in 2019. But he became increasingly vocal about Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ+ administration, and left the Sunshine State altogether in 2023.

“I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions,” he said in an interview. Obviously the [lack of state income] taxes is great … but my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

At last year’s NAACP Awards, Dwyane and Gabrielle dedicated their acceptance speech to Zaya.

“Zaya, as your father all I’ve wanted to do is get it right,” he said. “I’ve sat back and watched as you’ve gracefully taken on the public scrutiny and even though it’s not easy I’ve watched walk out of that house every morning as yourself.”

With that in mind, Dwyane and Zaya recently launched their new platform, Translatable, an online platform meant to connect LGBTQ+ youth. The platform is specifically focused towards communities of color.

“She didn’t ask for this extra excitement in life,” Dwyane told People this week. “She just wanted to be a kid and do kid things and live her life and be selfish and worry about herself. That’s what you’re supposed to do at her age, worry about you. But she’s thinking about a larger community, and so I’m damn proud of her as a father.”

Dwyane and Gabrielle also showed off their pride as parents on Instagram, posting pics to celebrate Zaya’s 17th birthday.

Wade’s addition to NBC’s Olympics team is great, considering the network’s well established blindspots when it comes to covering LGBTQ+ athletes. They’ve straight-washed coverage on multiple occasions.

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, NBC failed to mention the LGBTQ+ community during the Opening Ceremony, despite a record number of out athletes competing.

The straight-washing was most apparent in 2008, when Matthew Mitcham became the first out gay athlete to win gold. But weirdly, NBC never mentioned his orientation.

In subsequent years, the Peacock has failed to identify Dustin Lance Black as Tom Daley‘s partner, called the wife of a gay Brazilian volleyball player her “husband,” and didn’t mention Gus Kenworthy or Adam Rippon‘s orientation during the 2018 Opening Ceremony.

The best way to correct the fatal error of straight-washing would be adding out LGBTQ+ folx to the broadcast. But Dwyane Wade is a good step in the right direction. We know he won’t ignore us.

Don't forget to share: