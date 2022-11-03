Dwyane Wade just dragged his transphobic ex over their daughter and one line has the internet GAGGED

Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, recently petitioned to have their daughter Zaya’s legal name and gender-marker change stayed until she turns 18.

In court documents obtained by Today, Funches contended that “our child should be given the opportunity to decide for themselves at the age of majority if they want to move forward with changing their name and/or gender.”

She apparently voiced concerns to the court that Wade “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies, and will receive based upon [his] statements to me, on the basis of our child’s name and/or gender change.”

Though Zaya has publicly been out as trans for over two years now, Funches seems to think her father is controlling her for a check.

Wade released an official statement to the contrary, clearing his messy ex-wife in the process:

“Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a d*mn shame,” he starts.

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.”

He goes on to detail Funches’ apparent absentee parenting, writing, “She has not been to a school, recital, graduation, school dance, play date, practice, parent teacher conference, etc., and Zaya has given her every opportunity to try to get to know her. She won’t do it.

“I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family. The high road has run out of real estate.”

He punctuates the last line with a devastating read: “Best of luck to the 14th lawyer as they try to unravel the book of lies been sold to them.”

We already love to see a father be supportive to a trans child, but throwing shade in her name? That’s king behavior.

One line in particular has folks singing Wade’s praises:

Mind you, he wrote all this while on a gorgeous birthday trip to Tanzania for his wife, Gabrielle Union. Some suspect she contributed a couple lines (after all, we know she can have a sharp tongue).

All the luck in the world to the Wade-Union family — and that 14th lawyer, of course.