This week two gay Olympic divers made an OnlyFans collab before leaving Paris, Joaquin Phoenix dropped out of an NC-17 gay romance movie, and Tom Daley retired from diving. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Maluma extended his vacation.

Chris Salvatore thought hard.

Steven Kelly wore white.

Amit Bialystok walked the dog.

Evan Lamicella jumped in.

Kevin Miller had a banana.

Miles McMillan took the day off.

Rajiv Surendra checked himself out.

Dylan Efron arched his back.

Henry Jimenez Kerbox stayed in Mallorca.

John Arthur Hill performed in P-town.

Elliott Norris jumped in the shower.

Sebastian Gonzalez Molina got some sun.

Wesley Tucker woke up early.

Mo Saffari hit the gym.

Heath Thorpe stood in the shower.

David made some friends.

Ellis Iyayi broke a sweat.

Nick Topel showed off for the street.

And Sam Phillips stretched out.

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated