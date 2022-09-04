Dylan Mulvaney on her most cathartic Day Of Girlhood, JoJo Siwa, and which TikTok deserves an Oscar

When we talk about TikTok, it’s easy to get caught up in the viral dance trends, silly animal clips, and corn-tastic videos that make up our “For You” pages. But for a true glimpse into the power of the platform, may we direct your attention to Dylan Mulvaney?

Earlier this year, the actress/comedian/content creator came out as trans (pronouns she/they) and has spent most days since documenting her transition in a series she likes to call “Days Of Girlhood.” Through her ups and downs, Mulvaney’s videos have welcomed hundreds of thousands into her daily life, creating a community where she can openly share the lessons learned throughout her progress. Her work is helping break down virtual walls for trans visibility.

It’s also garnered her quite the audience—she recently bypassed 7 million followers on TikTok, with 476k on Instagram. As more and more are drawn to her incredible story, Mulvaney has continued to spread a message of joy, transparency, and self-love throughout her journey.

Naturally, we couldn’t pass up the chance to get to know her even better, so we invited Mulvaney to be the latest guest in our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It. In our conversation, the social media star let us in on her style inspirations, her musical aspirations, and also opened up about the “Days Of Girlhood” video that gave her the “greatest sigh of relief.”

You have such a great sense of style—who are some of your personal style icons and why?

Thank you! I like to think of my outfits as costumes; what character do I want to be for the day? I’m inspired by women of different decades such as Audrey Hepburn, Princess Diana, Jackie Kennedy, with a particular admiration for the ’60s! I’m also loving early 2000s trends similar to Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.

You’ve been so thoughtful and open about your life and transition with your “Days of Girlhood” series on TikTok—is there a particular day or moment that’s felt the most cathartic to post about? What makes it stand out to you in retrospect?

My greatest sigh of relief thus far has been the facial hair video posted on Day 17. My beard was something that brought me immense amounts of shame as a new woman, and to show it to millions was very cathartic. It felt like I was standing up to inner critics and took my power back!

You famously were on The Price Is Right a couple years back, but what’s another game show you know you could dominate and why?

I’m not sure if this classifies as a “game show” per se, but I think I could nail Dancing With The Stars. Most of my followers don’t know about my 10+ years of dance classes! Could make for a fun surprise.

Is there a piece of pop-culture—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, etc…—that you consider a big part of your coming-out journey? Why does it stand out to you?

A huge part of my girlhood, also my humanhood, has been Marianne Williamson’s book A Return To Love which has given me tools to love myself even on the hard days. I also have loved the Joni Mitchell song “Both Sides Now” because it mirrors my experience as a man, then non-binary, and now as a woman.

If TikToks could win Oscars, what’s a TikTok you would nominate for Best Picture and why?

I feel like the corn song would sweep this year’s awards! That kid is a star.

Since you have a background in musicals: If you could adapt any movie into a musical, what would it be? Why do you think it’d make a great musical? Which role would you want to play?

I would love to make Breakfast At Tiffany’s into a musical and play Holly Golightly. I think making that character trans adds a whole new layer to the “It Girl” persona, and the costumes would be a dream! I think it would make for a great musical because it’s commercial enough to attract audiences, but could also introduce a new generation to the source material in exciting ways.

Who is a queer artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

I am in awe of JoJo Siwa in her journey from girlhood to adulthood. Coming out while in the celebrity spotlight is no easy task, and she’s done it in such a joyous way. I can’t wait to see what she does in the years to come!

What’s a random fun fact about you that might surprise even your most dedicated followers?

I often dream about giving up all of my success to go live on a farm and raise animals! I’ve worked with animals on and off for my entire life, and they are my happy place. One day I will make that farm a reality!

