Live from New York, it’s Saturday night Dylan O’Brien‘s gams!

The Teen Wolf actor has teased us all year long, between his sleazy character in Ponyboi and a red lingerie moment in Fantasmas.

Still, the 33-year-old’s upcoming role in Saturday Night might just be his hottest yet, thanks to some well-fitting cutoff shorts.

Not convinced? Well, check out this behind-the-scenes clip of his costume, captured by co-star Rachel Sennott.

Watch.

Dylan O'Brien on the set of ‘SATURDAY NIGHT’

pic.twitter.com/1tUTd87QYi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 30, 2024

Whew, count your days, Daisy Duke! Now, where were we?

Oh yes, O’Brien portrays a 1970s-era Dan Aykroyd in the Jason Reitman-helmed comedy, which recounts the 90 minutes leading up to the premiere of Saturday Night Live.

The ensemble flick also features a who’s-who cast of young Hollywood favorites, including Andrew Barth Feldman, Gabriel LaBelle, Nicholas Braun, Cooper Hoffman, and Ella Hunt.

Since its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, Saturday Night has earned rave reviews ahead of its October 11 theatrical release.

Though none have been quite as effusive as Gay Twitter X, who reacted to O’Brien’s legs with immediate thirst.

Daddy — Lachlan (@Lachlan_Mann) September 30, 2024

yeah i’m seeing this movie just for him https://t.co/ft7c44D9TQ — peter ? (@ironspidergwen) September 30, 2024

And if that wasn’t enough, the Maze Runner star has been acting patently adorable on the press tour.

In an interview for Letterboxd, he named his top four favorite films: School of Rock, The Matrix, That Thing You Do!, and most notably, Titanic.

As O’Brien explained, the 1997 “sensual” romance was like a sexual awakening for him. Which, same.

“I was like, ‘Wait, I don’t know which one I had more of a crush on: Leo or Kate?’ I think I was in love with both of them,” he said. “It’s so funny, James Cameron being such a technological kind of freak, but he’s also so locked into the sexy.”

Dylan O'Brien entering his bi era while talking about how Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet were his sexual awakenings…god is so real



"I was like, 'wait, I don't know which one I had more of a crush on: Leo or Kate. like, I think I was in love with both of them." pic.twitter.com/QhARSV3LEa — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 30, 2024

That said, O’Brien is yet to meet the real Aykroyd, telling People he “can’t wait” and is “0% terrified.”

“I hear we’re very in a similar, in a way that I never knew,” he added. “I feel like we’re going to get along.”

The film is well-timed to premiere during SNL‘s 50th season, which kicked off on Saturday, September 28. While Lorne Michaels’ sketch show has come a long way since its inception, it remains equally inflammatory — and hilarious.

This guy has gotten really good. ??? pic.twitter.com/eMstnSZNYz — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 29, 2024

In the debut episode, our fave queer cast member Bowen Yang busted out scene-stealing impressions of JD Vance, Charli XCX, and naturally, viral baby hippo Moo Deng… who has a lot in common with Chappell Roan.

Fingers crossed that a SNL skit mocking the internet’s thirst over Dylan O’Brien’s stems in the SNL movie is on the docket for next week.

Watch the trailer for Saturday Night below.

