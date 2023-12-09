Dylan O’Brien saddles up, tie dye undies & Tom of Finland Christmas: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

The first flurries of snow have fallen in New York. The sweater I ordered from a targeted Instagram ad actually fit. And Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” –– released during the Eisenhower administration –– just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in history.

If that’s not proof there’s magic in the air, I don’t know what is!

And as far as LGBTQ+ news goes, the past week has been equally remarkable.

First off, RuPaul’s Drag Race *finally* announced the queens competing for the crown on its upcoming sixteenth season. Then, our favorite Heartstopper cuties gave us lewks for the books at London’s The Fashion Awards. Harnessing the mythical powers of artificial intelligence, Bing Chat read gay holiday parties for filth.

And randomly, straight people discovered that Carly Rae Jepsen is for the gays. (Better late than never?)

While end-of-the-year lists are arriving and the temptation to veg out until New Year’s Eve grows stronger everyday, don’t give up just yet. There’s still an overwhelming amount of art, cute guys, gift ideas, and camp moments to keep your attention until Leather Daddy Santa comes to town.

Grab your notes, put your phone on do not disturb, and prepare to be captivated by culture. Here are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week….

1. The Tom of Finland Christmas collection

Image Credit: Tom of Finland / Peachy Kings

Oh, Santa daddy baby! OK, so Tom of Finland might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the holidays. But if you’re looking to add a little queer to your Christmas (or locate the perfect gift for an art-obsessed gay), there’s few LGBTQ+ artists whose imagery as iconic.

My personal favorite is the alluringly understated biker gracing the 2023 Holiday Ornament ($38 and part of a limited-edition 250 run), though a close second is Leather Daddy Santa on the Christmas Card Pack, featuring eight cards for $14.50. Still, the Tom of Finland Christmas Prayer Candle (starting at $16) seems like the perfect way to tell *those* family members, “Bless your heart.”

2. Cozy Heated Throw Blanket

Image Credit: Target

I own nearly enough blankets to keep the entire island of Manhattan warm, but I’m kind of kidding myself. After investing in a heated electric throw, I’ve basically got all I need. During the chilly months, these soft lil’ guys feel like cuddling a radiator in the best way possible. The supreme option on the market might just be Brookstone’s Cozy Heated Throw (available in a variety of colors for $35 at Target) which measures a whopping 50″ by 60″ and features four different heat settings. Honestly, I think my dusty portable space heater is getting jealous.

3. Dylan O’Brien shaving his eyebrow for this upcoming queer film

Dylan O’Brien and River Gallo in ‘PONYBOI’. pic.twitter.com/6sIOSVbhE6 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 6, 2023

Is it hot in here… or is it just Dylan O’Brien? We finally got the first official peek at our internet crush’s next big role in Ponyboi from River Gallo, who wrote, co-directed, and also stars in the film. The intense thriller, which was announced last year, just set its premiere for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Thank the lord, because we’ve been starving for some Dylan –– and judging by his mischievous look (and Gallo’s mysterious gaze), we’re saddling up for a hell of a ride.

4. Tie Dyed Briefs and Boxers

Image Credit: MeUndies

A guiding mantra in my closet is you can never own enough tie dye (or underwear). That’s why I audibly gasped when I noticed the tie dyed Americana collection from MeUndies. You likely already know someone who swears by the premier online underclothes retailer and the hype is real. Their quirky-printed variety of unmentionables are seriously soft and available in an array of fits, like boxers, briefs, and jockstraps for $26 a pair.

Plus, one of the company’s partners this year is the LA LGBT Center, meaning when you splurge on some skivvies, you’re giving back to the community.

5. Taylor Swift covering Madonna via the power of A.I.

Taylor Swift singing “Should I lose some weight? / Am I gonna be a star? / Ah, eff it” in the year of our Lord 2023? Stranger things have happened.

Gay Twitter X music mastermind @tohneigh has stayed busy trolling Madonna fans and Swifties with a handful of spot-on A.I. remixes reimagining underrated Madge cuts (like “Sorry,” “Get Together,” and “Swim”) with Tay’s vocals. The line between “OMG, this is hilarious” and “Technology is terrifying” is thin, but it’s nice to see someone wielding artificial intelligence for good. And honestly, A.I. Tay’s take on “Rain” kind of serves.

6. Equator Coffees Holiday Blend

Image Credit: Equator Coffees

During the holidays, I’m always on the hunt for something that tastes festive. But I’ve just about had it with peppermint, which is why Equator Coffees’ Holiday Blend intrigued me. In an unconventional twist, the LGBTQ+-founded company’s seasonal exclusive features hints of shortbread, cranberry jam, and poached pear. The taste! Plus, you can order it as whole beans or ground for espresso, pour-over, or French press makers (12 oz for $21 and 2 lbs for $47.75 online).

And for the iced-coffee purists, there’s the Cold Brew Starter Kit ($35) which comes with their delicious chocolate ganache, candied orange peel, and raspberry-infused cold brew blend.

7. You’re a Mean One, Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky

Image Credit: Amazon / Rebecca Phillips Photography

I’m a total sucker for LGBTQ+ holiday romances, but I can only handle so many Hallmark movies before my brain starts to melt. That being said, there’s a serious dearth of gay Christmas novels on the market. That’s why I was yuletide-gagged to stumble upon queer author Timothy Janovsky’s You’re a Mean One, Matthew Prince.

The adult novel –– recommended for fans of Schitt’s Creek and Red, White & Royal Blue –– follows a spoiled young man who’s unwillingly shipped off to his grandparents’ small town for the holidays. Despite his Grinch spirit, a charity gala and an obnoxiously attractive local might just make him change his mind. I haven’t finished yet (so no spoilers!) but halfway through, my little gay heart is swooning. You can snag this adorably festive read for $10 on Amazon.

7. Banana Saving Hats

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

We’ve all been there –– you buy the greenest bananas that the grocery store has to offer and take them home, only to wake up the next morning and find them spoiled. (What the hell do these fruits do in the dark?!) Seriously, I thought I was destined for a lifetime of mushy bananas until I stumbled upon these cute little hats that actually work.

Alright, I’m not a scientist here. But according to Uncommon Goods, by putting a silicone cap –– which goes underneath the adorable knits –– over where the bananas connect, you slow down the fruits’ absorption of ethylene gas which causes ripeness. Keep your kitchen’s tropical vibes going a little longer with a two-pack for $25, available in adorable pairs like Viking & Unicorn, Watermelon & Pineapple, and even Shark & Octopus.

9. This Julianne Moore line reading from May December

me when i don’t think we have enough hotdogs pic.twitter.com/nvoprKqZ8Y — hi (@gfbussy) December 2, 2023

ICYMI: May December, the new debatably-camp film from queer director Todd Haynes, has both critics and film gays fired up. I won’t argue its merits (though I was both entranced and disturbed), but I will vouch for the always incredible Julianne Moore. Her portrayal of Gracie Atheron-Yoo deserves an Academy Award for Best Lisp, but the way she says, “I don’t think we have enough hotdogs” after a dramatic musical sting is equally incredible.

10. Getting through the holidays with cranberry margarita recipes

Image Credit: Erin Lives Whole

I refuse to limit my cranberry intake during the holidays to Thanksgiving dinner, where my family shakes out the same slimy old can onto a plate each year. (Hence my previous ode to the cranberry bliss bar.) And while cranberry is a mixer typically reserved for over-poured vodka sodas at the club, it goes surprisingly well with tequila.

If you’re looking to class up your holiday soiree –– or you’re just tired of hard seltzers –– try out this quick and easy Holiday Margarita recipe from Erin Lives Whole. All you need is tequila, cranberry and lime juices, triple sec, and a reason to drink!

Don't forget to share:

This article includes links that may result in a small affiliate share for purchased products, which helps support independent LGBTQ+ media.