Dylan O’Brien saddles up, tie dye undies & Tom of Finland Christmas: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

Three-panel image. In the first panel, a Tom of Finland illustration of a shirtless muscular man with brown hair and a mustache dons a Santa jacket and hat as he puts on long leather boots. In the middle panel, Dylan O'Brien softly smiles at the camera on the red carpet. He has long curly hair and a thin beard. In the far right panel, a pair of briefs with a black waistband tie dyed red, white, and blue in front of a gray background.

The first flurries of snow have fallen in New York. The sweater I ordered from a targeted Instagram ad actually fit. And Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” –– released during the Eisenhower administration –– just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in history.

If that’s not proof there’s magic in the air, I don’t know what is!

And as far as LGBTQ+ news goes, the past week has been equally remarkable.

First off, RuPaul’s Drag Race *finally* announced the queens competing for the crown on its upcoming sixteenth season. Then, our favorite Heartstopper cuties gave us lewks for the books at London’s The Fashion Awards. Harnessing the mythical powers of artificial intelligence, Bing Chat read gay holiday parties for filth.

And randomly, straight people discovered that Carly Rae Jepsen is for the gays. (Better late than never?)

While end-of-the-year lists are arriving and the temptation to veg out until New Year’s Eve grows stronger everyday, don’t give up just yet. There’s still an overwhelming amount of art, cute guys, gift ideas, and camp moments to keep your attention until Leather Daddy Santa comes to town.

Grab your notes, put your phone on do not disturb, and prepare to be captivated by culture. Here are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week….

1. The Tom of Finland Christmas collection

Three-panel image. In the left panel, a Tom of Finland illustration of a shirtless muscular man with brown hair and a mustache. He is shirtless wearing only a Santa Claus jacket and hat as he puts on long leather boots. The image is on a greeting card propped up on a table next to a black pen. In the middle panel, an ornament hangs in front of a blue sky and trees. On the ornament, which is a red circle, is a metallic printed illustration of a muscular man in a leather jacket on a motorcycle. In the far right panel, a prayer candle sits on a wooden table in front of a yellow background. Printed on the candle's label are Tom of Finland illustrations of two men in leather jackets embracing each other behind a scruffy man in a biker hat and leather jacket smoking a cigarette. The illustration is printed on a purple label.
Image Credit: Tom of Finland / Peachy Kings

Oh, Santa daddy baby! OK, so Tom of Finland might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the holidays. But if you’re looking to add a little queer to your Christmas (or locate the perfect gift for an art-obsessed gay), there’s few LGBTQ+ artists whose imagery as iconic.

My personal favorite is the alluringly understated biker gracing the 2023 Holiday Ornament ($38 and part of a limited-edition 250 run), though a close second is Leather Daddy Santa on the Christmas Card Pack, featuring eight cards for $14.50. Still, the Tom of Finland Christmas Prayer Candle (starting at $16) seems like the perfect way to tell *those* family members, “Bless your heart.”

2. Cozy Heated Throw Blanket

Two-panel image. In the left panel, a thick fleece brown throw blanket lays draped over the arm of a gray couch in a modern looking living room with a bright window. In the right panel, the same blanket in a green plaid color lays folded into a rectangle over a white background.
Image Credit: Target

I own nearly enough blankets to keep the entire island of Manhattan warm, but I’m kind of kidding myself. After investing in a heated electric throw, I’ve basically got all I need. During the chilly months, these soft lil’ guys feel like cuddling a radiator in the best way possible. The supreme option on the market might just be Brookstone’s Cozy Heated Throw (available in a variety of colors for $35 at Target) which measures a whopping 50″ by 60″ and features four different heat settings. Honestly, I think my dusty portable space heater is getting jealous.

3. Dylan O’Brien shaving his eyebrow for this upcoming queer film

Is it hot in here… or is it just Dylan O’Brien? We finally got the first official peek at our internet crush’s next big role in Ponyboi from River Gallo, who wrote, co-directed, and also stars in the film. The intense thriller, which was announced last year, just set its premiere for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Thank the lord, because we’ve been starving for some Dylan –– and judging by his mischievous look (and Gallo’s mysterious gaze), we’re saddling up for a hell of a ride.

4. Tie Dyed Briefs and Boxers

Three-panel image. In the left panel, a pair of briefs with a black waistband tie dyed red, white, and blue. In the middle, boxer shorts with the same design. In the right, a jockstrap also tie-dyed. All three pairs of underwear are posed in front of a gray background.
Image Credit: MeUndies

A guiding mantra in my closet is you can never own enough tie dye (or underwear). That’s why I audibly gasped when I noticed the tie dyed Americana collection from MeUndies. You likely already know someone who swears by the premier online underclothes retailer and the hype is real. Their quirky-printed variety of unmentionables are seriously soft and available in an array of fits, like boxers, briefs, and jockstraps for $26 a pair.

Plus, one of the company’s partners this year is the LA LGBT Center, meaning when you splurge on some skivvies, you’re giving back to the community.

5. Taylor Swift covering Madonna via the power of A.I.

Taylor Swift singing “Should I lose some weight? / Am I gonna be a star? / Ah, eff it” in the year of our Lord 2023? Stranger things have happened.

Gay Twitter X music mastermind @tohneigh has stayed busy trolling Madonna fans and Swifties with a handful of spot-on A.I. remixes reimagining underrated Madge cuts (like “Sorry,” “Get Together,” and “Swim”) with Tay’s vocals. The line between “OMG, this is hilarious” and “Technology is terrifying” is thin, but it’s nice to see someone wielding artificial intelligence for good. And honestly, A.I. Tay’s take on “Rain” kind of serves.

6. Equator Coffees Holiday Blend

Two-panel image. On the left, a purple bag of coffee beans with orange tiger illustrations on the front. The bag reads "Equator Coffees Holiday Blend." On its side are illustrations of men and women smiling happily. In the right panel, a tall clear pitcher with a black lid and built-in filter is placed next to an orange bag of coffee grounds that reads "Equator Coffees" on top of a cardboard box.
Image Credit: Equator Coffees

During the holidays, I’m always on the hunt for something that tastes festive. But I’ve just about had it with peppermint, which is why Equator Coffees’ Holiday Blend intrigued me. In an unconventional twist, the LGBTQ+-founded company’s seasonal exclusive features hints of shortbread, cranberry jam, and poached pear. The taste! Plus, you can order it as whole beans or ground for espresso, pour-over, or French press makers (12 oz for $21 and 2 lbs for $47.75 online).

And for the iced-coffee purists, there’s the Cold Brew Starter Kit ($35) which comes with their delicious chocolate ganache, candied orange peel, and raspberry-infused cold brew blend.

7. You’re a Mean One, Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky

Two-panel image. On the left, the green cover for "You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince," featuring the words "a Christmas novel" as well as "'Full of hope and heart' - Alexandra Bellefleur." There's an illustration of two stylishly dressed men, one wearing a Santa hat armed with a snowball and the other wearing a beanie and building a snowman. In the right panel, author Timothy Janovsky smiles in front of a lush green wooded background. He wears a black denim jacket over a black t-shirt.
Image Credit: Amazon / Rebecca Phillips Photography

I’m a total sucker for LGBTQ+ holiday romances, but I can only handle so many Hallmark movies before my brain starts to melt. That being said, there’s a serious dearth of gay Christmas novels on the market. That’s why I was yuletide-gagged to stumble upon queer author Timothy Janovsky’s You’re a Mean One, Matthew Prince.

The adult novel –– recommended for fans of Schitt’s Creek and Red, White & Royal Blue –– follows a spoiled young man who’s unwillingly shipped off to his grandparents’ small town for the holidays. Despite his Grinch spirit, a charity gala and an obnoxiously attractive local might just make him change his mind. I haven’t finished yet (so no spoilers!) but halfway through, my little gay heart is swooning. You can snag this adorably festive read for $10 on Amazon.

7. Banana Saving Hats

Two-panel image. On the left, two pairs of bananas sit next to each other in front of a gray background. Both bananas have knit hats on top of the stems where they connect. The one on the left is a unicorn and the one on the right is a viking hat. In the right panel, two knit banana hats are posed fruitless. On the left is a knit hat resembling a watermelon and on the right is a knit hat resembling a pineapple.
Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

We’ve all been there –– you buy the greenest bananas that the grocery store has to offer and take them home, only to wake up the next morning and find them spoiled. (What the hell do these fruits do in the dark?!) Seriously, I thought I was destined for a lifetime of mushy bananas until I stumbled upon these cute little hats that actually work.

Alright, I’m not a scientist here. But according to Uncommon Goods, by putting a silicone cap –– which goes underneath the adorable knits –– over where the bananas connect, you slow down the fruits’ absorption of ethylene gas which causes ripeness. Keep your kitchen’s tropical vibes going a little longer with a two-pack for $25, available in adorable pairs like Viking & Unicorn, Watermelon & Pineapple, and even Shark & Octopus.

9. This Julianne Moore line reading from May December

ICYMI: May December, the new debatably-camp film from queer director Todd Haynes, has both critics and film gays fired up. I won’t argue its merits (though I was both entranced and disturbed), but I will vouch for the always incredible Julianne Moore. Her portrayal of Gracie Atheron-Yoo deserves an Academy Award for Best Lisp, but the way she says, “I don’t think we have enough hotdogs” after a dramatic musical sting is equally incredible.

10. Getting through the holidays with cranberry margarita recipes

A short glass filled with red liquid and ice sits in the center of the frame. It has a salted rim, a lime slice floating in it, and a cocktail skewer adorned with cranberries. Around it on a table are cranberries, a drink shaker, and similarly decorated glasses.
Image Credit: Erin Lives Whole

I refuse to limit my cranberry intake during the holidays to Thanksgiving dinner, where my family shakes out the same slimy old can onto a plate each year. (Hence my previous ode to the cranberry bliss bar.) And while cranberry is a mixer typically reserved for over-poured vodka sodas at the club, it goes surprisingly well with tequila.

If you’re looking to class up your holiday soiree –– or you’re just tired of hard seltzers –– try out this quick and easy Holiday Margarita recipe from Erin Lives Whole. All you need is tequila, cranberry and lime juices, triple sec, and a reason to drink!

