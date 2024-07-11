OK, so Dylan O’Brien strutting around in red lingerie was not on our 2024 bingo card.

That being said, we are not complaining.

Perhaps we’re getting ahead of ourselves. The 32-year-old certified hunk — of Teen Wolf and Maze Runner fame — didn’t just don a lacy red combo on his own accord.

It all happened in a recent episode of Fantasmas on HBO and Max, and we have queer actor, comedian, and writer Julio Torres to thank.

The inventive Salvadoran-American creator is known for his affinity towards surrealism and, uh, quirkiness in general.

His past projects include Los Espookys and this year’s big-screen modern-day fairytale Problemista, though nothing has been quite like Fantasmas.

The premise for the show is simple: “The tale of a lost golden oyster.”

But its execution is incredibly psychedelic, which is why past episodes have shown vignettes like Fire Island‘s Tomás Mato running the world’s craziest Uber competitor and Paul Dano laughing with a furry, pink puppet.

And, of course, O’Brien in women’s lingerie. Speaking of which, it’s probably time we stop hiding the goods from you.

WARNING: Light spoilers for Fantasmas Episode 5 to follow.

Dylan O'brien as Dustin in "Fantasmas" pic.twitter.com/7yZCETTZAC — dylan o'brien archive (@archivdob) July 6, 2024

never thought i’d see dylan o’brien in lingerie but here we are pic.twitter.com/naac0juuHw — caro ?? (@stylesgala) July 6, 2024

In Episode 5, O’Brien portrays Dustin, a celebrity client of talent agent Vanesja (Martine Gutierrez).

Unfortunately, his luggage gets lost by an airline, leaving him with only one option: borrowing a lingerie set from his agent’s closet — complete with stockings, garters, and kitten heels — and strutting around fabulously. (He could probably use some lessons on walking in women’s shoes, though.)

Please don’t try and justify it or suggest that he goes outdoors and buys a new outfit. Clearly, this was his only option, because it’s the only option that ends up with O’Brien cosplaying “lady in red.” And showing butt on main.

Thank you, Julio Torres!

That being said, this isn’t the first time O’Brien has given the gays everything they didn’t know they needed.

forget the Emmys, give The Other Two a Nobel Peace Prize for having Dylan O’Brien appear as himself just so he can take a shower on screen. lives will be saved pic.twitter.com/TjEjNnDMnO — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) May 12, 2023

Back in 2023, he played himself in an episode of gone-too-soon comedy The Other Two, where he literally sniffed his pits then took a shower on Zoom while Carey Dubek (Drew Tarver) secretly watched.

“I reek,” the actor says in the clip. “Daddy don’t do good on a stinky audish.” Whew!

It’s clear O’Brien and his onscreen collaborators know exactly what they’re doing — and we won’t stop watching anytime soon.

Check out some of the funniest (and horniest) reactions from Twitter X below.

