Dylan O’Brien’s dank pits, Arthur Nory’s new mustache, & a surprise lakeside proposal

Learn about the controversial documentary that created space for Black gay love and sexuality in film, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Dylan O’Brien took a shower.
Jenna Barbie, the Florida teacher being investigated for showing her class a Disney film with a gay character, spoke out.
Brandon Rogers reflected on his viral moment.
Showdi showed off.
Michael Henry and Kevin McDonald called a professional.
Jonathan Van Ness accepted GLAAD’s Vito Russo Award.
Arthur Nory gave himself a mustache.
Jake and Nick got engaged.
Christopher Lee explained code switching.
And Gio Benitez shed a tear on his first day.
3 Comments
Bengali
Dylan O went from geeky to incredibly hot. To me, hottest member of Teen Wolf original cast by far.
Diplomat
I’d have to say Tyler Hoechlin as the smoldering hot sex god Derek Hale is right up there too.
Terrycloth
Liked him better before he got bearded , hairy ,..nah