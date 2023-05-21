tiktalk

Dylan O’Brien’s dank pits, Arthur Nory’s new mustache, & a surprise lakeside proposal

Learn about the controversial documentary that created space for Black gay love and sexuality in film, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Dylan O’Brien took a shower.

Dylan O'Brien took a shower.

Jenna Barbie, the Florida teacher being investigated for showing her class a Disney film with a gay character, spoke out.

Jenna Barbie, the Florida teacher being investigated for showing her class a Disney film with a gay character, spoke out.

Brandon Rogers reflected on his viral moment.

Brandon Rogers reflected on his viral moment.

Showdi showed off.

Showdi showed off.

Michael Henry and Kevin McDonald called a professional.

Michael Henry and Kevin McDonald called a professional.

Jonathan Van Ness accepted GLAAD’s Vito Russo Award.

Jonathan Van Ness accepted GLAAD's Vito Russo Award.

Arthur Nory gave himself a mustache.

Arthur Nory gave himself a mustache.

Jake and Nick got engaged.

Jake and Nick got engaged.

Christopher Lee explained code switching.

Christopher Lee explained code switching.

And Gio Benitez shed a tear on his first day.

And Gio Benitez shed a tear on his first day.