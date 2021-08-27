Ed Sheeran gives Elton John a “giant, marble penis” for his birthday

Elton John has revealed the unusual gift that Ed Sheeran gave him for his birthday this year. The two men have been friends for several years, and Sheeran was previously signed to Elton’s management country during the early stages of his career.

Speaking on Hit 109.9’s Carrie and Tommy Show, Elton said that they both play tricks one another and have stayed good pals, despite Sheeran swapping management teams a few years ago.

“For my birthday this year, he gave me a giant marble penis. … It’s really big; it’s beautifully made. It’s solid marble.”

Elton, 74, joked that he didn’t know why he’d received the gift: “I don’t know if that’s because I’ve always been a prick or not.”

The hosts asked him where he kept it, and he said it was somewhere out of sight of his two young sons.

“I suggested to David [Furnish] that I should put it in the garden. And he said, ‘No, we have children.'”

It’s now “hidden in an area in the house where” the kids won’t see it.

“But it’s a beautifully-made penis. What can I tell you? What do you buy the man who has everything? A beautiful marble penis!”

Elsewhere on the show, Elton also revealed that he’s spoken to Sheeran about his sense of style, and had introduced him to Donatella Versace so that he can smarten up his famously scruffy appearance.

Sheeran is not the first singer to give Elton a phallic-inspired gift. In 2017, Elton revealed that his friend Eminem (with whom he performed at the 2001 Grammys), had gifted him and Furnish diamond-encrusted cock rings as a gift for their civil partnership in 2005.

“It shows you how homophobic he isn’t,” Elton said of Eminem’s gift on The Graham Norton Show. “We had two diamond-encrusted cock rings on a velvet cushion,” he said, before adding, “They have remained unused.”

