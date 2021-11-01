Ed Sheeran thought his love of this made him gay…

“I’m not a hugely masculine person. I have a definite feminine side to the point where, when I was a kid, I thought I was gay for a bit. I love musical theater, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears. My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football.”–Singer Ed Sheeran, recalling the time in his youth he thought his interests made him gay. Since growing up and becoming a pop star, Sheeran married his love, Cherry Seaborn. In the same interview with the Man Man Man Podcast, Sheeran referred to Cherry as “super pro-women and femininity.” The two have a daughter, Lyra, together.
3 Comments
Donston
The whole “I thought I was ‘gay’ when I was a kid because I liked pop music or because I liked cleaning my room” stuff is starting to become a tired cliche. It’s not like a don’t completely believe these dudes when they say this. I understand that kids don’t really understand sexuality. And I understand the complexities and individuality of sexuality, gender, fluidity, sociology, gender expressions and the gender, sexual, romantic, emotional investment, commitment spectrum. But it’s kinda coming off a bit like a trend for Liberal white men to either slightly attach themselves to queerdom but not really or to show the world how “progressive”, gay-friendly, anti toxic masculinity they are.
Mister P
Here’s a secret. Everyone has a masculine and a feminine side.
ScottOnEarth
That is why most artists are liberals/progressives….because they’re more in-touch with the overall human condition and have a broader sense of experiencing the world. I appreciate Ed’s comments and think it’s pretty adorable that he thought he might be gay because he likes musical theatre and Britney Spears 🙂