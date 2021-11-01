Ed Sheeran thought his love of this made him gay…

in quotes

“I’m not a hugely masculine person. I have a definite feminine side to the point where, when I was a kid, I thought I was gay for a bit. I love musical theater, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears. My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football.”–Singer Ed Sheeran, recalling the time in his youth he thought his interests made him gay. Since growing up and becoming a pop star, Sheeran married his love, Cherry Seaborn. In the same interview with the Man Man Man Podcast, Sheeran referred to Cherry as “super pro-women and femininity.” The two have a daughter, Lyra, together.