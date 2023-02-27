Eddie Redmayne has been on a fashion warpath & his bold SAG Awards blouse has polarized the internet

Eddie Redmayne’s fashion era shows no sign of slowing down.

The 41-year-old actor has turned award season into his own personal runway show as he continues to up his drip with chic unconventional looks that make a standard black tux seem downright pedestrian.

After striking red carpet gold in chocolate brown Valentino suit with a large rose embellishment on his lapel at the Golden Globes and going shirtless in a black jumpsuit at the BAFTAs, Redmayne brought the drama to the SAG Awards on Sunday in a sleek white blouse with a huge tied bow at the neckline and black wide-leg velvet pants.

The Good Nurse star paired the monochromatic ensemble with a pair of pointy patent leather shoes as he struck a steady stream of Naomi Campbell-level supermodel poses.

The entire lewk was plucked from Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2023 menswear collection, which appeared to draw inspiration from everything from Seinfeld to Cate Blanchett’s lesbian conductor portrayal in Tar.

Related: Saint Laurent men’s fashion show is giving Miley Cyrus, ‘Seinfeld’, and lesbian conductor vibes

Redmayne’s latest serve got rave reviews from major fashion outlets as both GQ and Vogue named him one of the best dressed stars of the night.

Even those with less style-sanctioned backgrounds gave their thumbs up reviews.

Take a look at the rave reactions here:

The reviews are in — and #eddieredmayne tops the @sagawards #bestdressed lists in his ‘daring’ @YSL blouse with a massive bow, wide black velvet pants and pointy black patent pumps. What a way for Eddie to end an awards season full of unexpected choices. pic.twitter.com/Bfkrhh2Pq8 — BespokeRedmayne (@bespokeredmayne) February 27, 2023

On the flip side, others were less enthusiastic about Redmayne’s adventurous blouse getup.

Here’s what some of the haters had to say:

Eddie Redmayne look like he about to colonize somewhere. Love the trousers tho #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/J8T5IypZrH — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 27, 2023

Medieval elf vibes — the possibility of wood 🍌🍪 (@mdhq1_) February 27, 2023

Reminds me of a power lesbian I used to work for, like she’s about to start a really intense meeting. — rebbareb (@beccabalicious) February 27, 2023

Hahahahahahah. You are right. Or like he might pop out of a jack in the box 🙁 LOVE the risk though. — laptopsquirrel (@LaptopSquirrel) February 27, 2023

Regardless on which side of the fashion aisle you sit on Redmayne’s SAGs garb, the English actor has been getting more comfortable with showing off his fearless flare since he began working with celeb stylist Harry Lambert, aka the man behind Harry Styles‘ sartorial reinvention of the last few years.

Related: The most iconic Harry Styles outfits (And how to recreate them)

Lambert is responsible for putting Styles in boas and jumpsuits and is doing his best to get male Hollywood stars more comfortable with stepping out of their comfort zones. In addition to Styles and Redmayne, Lambert has also worked with Barry Keoghan, Alexander Skarsgård and The Crown‘s Emma Corwin, among others.

Redmayne first began working with Lambert last fall, which is when the Oscar winning actor’s red carpet looks took off on a new upgraded trajectory.

Check out highlights of Redmayne’s recent fashion metamorphosis below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)