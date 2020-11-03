troll patrol

It’s Election Day and #GaysforTrump are being dragged on Twitter

By

 

#lgbtfortrump #blackvoicesfortrump #walkaway

It’s Election Day!

Over 100 million Americans have already early voted in 2020 election and millions more are currently headed to the polls to cast their ballots right now.

Though it may be hard to believe, a small percentage of LGBTQ people actually support Donald Trump, even though he clearly does not support them.

Why is this? Who knows? But a recent study out of the Williams Institute could explain it. It found that 41% of LGB Republicans say they wish they were straight, and 38% of them believe their sexuality is a character flaw.

Though the #GaysForTrump have been trolling around for a while now, many on Twitter are just beginning to catch on to weird, self-hating sub-group.

Here’s what they have to say about them…

