It’s Election Day and #GaysforTrump are being dragged on Twitter

It’s Election Day!

Over 100 million Americans have already early voted in 2020 election and millions more are currently headed to the polls to cast their ballots right now.

Though it may be hard to believe, a small percentage of LGBTQ people actually support Donald Trump, even though he clearly does not support them.

Why is this? Who knows? But a recent study out of the Williams Institute could explain it. It found that 41% of LGB Republicans say they wish they were straight, and 38% of them believe their sexuality is a character flaw.

Though the #GaysForTrump have been trolling around for a while now, many on Twitter are just beginning to catch on to weird, self-hating sub-group.

Here’s what they have to say about them…

srsly! all of these gays for trump, natives for trump, women for trump, blacks for trump and im like sweetie he doesn't even like us — ky ? (@USHIJIMALFTV) November 3, 2020

Gays for trump are the eighth wonder of the world — ❀ (@peridotcc_) November 3, 2020

This is for all of the “gays for Trump” people pic.twitter.com/Ey0UKVP4gp — ⚡️✧ δ t ✧⚡️ (@DDXDD_1) November 3, 2020

Things that just don’t make sense to me.

1.Latinos for Trump

2.Women for Trump

3.Gays for Trump — jonah (@_joannaitzzel) October 28, 2020

Liberal: I cant belive theres latinos/gays for trump The lantinos/gays for trump in question: pic.twitter.com/gB8jlF9SY3 — Brujoto RealHimboPolitik (@gay4nonprofit) November 2, 2020

I honestly don’t know what’s worse… latinos for trump or gays for trump. y’all are really voting for ICE and conversion therapy — Chris Wilson (@onlinehomo) October 26, 2020

what the FUCK is #gaysfortrump do yall hate yourselves?? bitch what?? — vaishnavi (@___vaishnavi___) October 27, 2020

The Gays for Trump don’t care about wearing masks but will take their PREP everyday on the hour. pic.twitter.com/83cPv566WW — Grant (@slurredspeech) November 2, 2020

Hold up the “gays for trump” is an actual thing ? I? — Mikayla️‍ (@LMMikayla) November 2, 2020

Gays for trump is hilarious like his VP didn’t wanna shock you guys straight — Darrion (@_MOCHACHINO_) November 2, 2020

latinos and gays for trump look goofy as hell pic.twitter.com/ZFG7gkCARl — kerm (@kermonthecob) November 3, 2020

All these gays for trump really out here like this… pic.twitter.com/j8wK9VNkKv — brock sullivan (@broccoli_96) November 3, 2020

“Gays for Trump” says a lot. It shows how selfish part of the gay community is. It proves regardless of how hard Trans people have fought for our rights, some gays don’t give a shit about our trans brothers & sisters. It’s plain & simple transphobia within the LGBTQ+ — Cap (@brother_robbins) November 2, 2020

