Eliad Cohen’s club, Luis Capecchi’s cabana, & Garrett Magee’s beach bum

This week Madonna linked up with a new man, Austin Wolf revealed his body count, and Pedro Pascal gave his hottest interview yet. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
José Victor Pires took a dip.
View this post on Instagram
Eliad Cohen stood over Bondi Beach.
View this post on Instagram
Michael B. Jordan stayed in his Calvins.
View this post on Instagram
Chris Salvatore sat in the river.
View this post on Instagram
Yona Knight-Wisdom had a seat.
View this post on Instagram
Pearl shared some thoughts.
View this post on Instagram
Maluma stayed wet.
View this post on Instagram
Luis Capecchi had a cabana.
View this post on Instagram
Ty Talley took a hike.
View this post on Instagram
Tom Zalac worked out at home.
View this post on Instagram
Garrett Magee picked a spot.
View this post on Instagram
Bryce Eilenberg dressed for work.
View this post on Instagram
Willow Pill took a boat.
View this post on Instagram
Wilson Cruz called the couch.
View this post on Instagram
Okkar Min Maung checked himself out.
View this post on Instagram
Daniel Goodfellow hit the gym.
View this post on Instagram
Locky Brownlie took the stage.
View this post on Instagram
Daniel Jervis got in the water.
View this post on Instagram
Tyler Lepley landed a cover.
View this post on Instagram
And Davey Wavey took a bath.
View this post on Instagram
One Comment
guezwhoitis
What does Eliad do? what is his contribution to society, besides the indolent content he posts? The homogenous gaggle of [email protected] he surrounds himself with? These old worn-out rubber tires are smelly of burnt plastics.