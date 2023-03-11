instastuds

Eliad Cohen’s club, Luis Capecchi’s cabana, & Garrett Magee’s beach bum

By

Instastuds of the week

This week Madonna linked up with a new man, Austin Wolf revealed his body count, and Pedro Pascal gave his hottest interview yet. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

José Victor Pires took a dip.

Eliad Cohen stood over Bondi Beach.

 

Eliad Cohen

Michael B. Jordan stayed in his Calvins.

 

Michael B. Jordan / Calvin Klein

Chris Salvatore sat in the river.

 

Chris Salvatore

Yona Knight-Wisdom had a seat.

 

Yona Knight-Wisdom

Pearl shared some thoughts.

 

Pearl

Maluma stayed wet.

 

Maluma

Luis Capecchi had a cabana.

 

Luis Capecchi

Ty Talley took a hike.

 

Ty Talley

Tom Zalac worked out at home.

 

Tom Zalac

Garrett Magee picked a spot.

 

Garrett Magee

Bryce Eilenberg dressed for work.

 

Bryce Eilenberg

Willow Pill took a boat.

 

Willow Pill

Wilson Cruz called the couch.

 

Wilson Cruz

Okkar Min Maung checked himself out.

 

Okkar Min Maung

Daniel Goodfellow hit the gym.

Locky Brownlie took the stage.

 

Locky Brownlie / GED Magazine

Daniel Jervis got in the water.

 

Daniel Jervis

Tyler Lepley landed a cover.

 

Tyler Lepley

And Davey Wavey took a bath.

 

Davey Wavey