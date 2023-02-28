‘Elite’ hunk André Lamoglia flaunts muscles during shirtless cold plunge and now we’re overheating

Fans of Netflix hit Élite are very well aware of the show’s sexy queer couple Patrick and Iván portrayed by ridiculously hot actors Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia, respectively.

Patrick and Ivan (aka Patriván or Ivántrick) weathered ups and downs during season 6 of the Spanish telenovela, which premiered last November.

With the show’s 7th and final season expected to launch sometime this year and Ríos rumored to not be returning to the halls of Las Encinas, Lamoglia is making sure to keep his enviable physique in top form as he shared a series of photos working on his fitness.

In the slideshow, the 25-year-old Brazilian stunner pumped his biceps doing curls and flaunted his shirtless torso while taking a plunge in a freezing cold water. He may be shivering, but we’re melting!

Other snaps teased the upcoming season with pics of one of the sets and a table with some of Ivan’s wardrobe which included jewelry and what appeared to be a neutral thong/modesty covering often used during “nude” scenes on productions. Hubba hubba!

The adorable star also shared one of his other hobbies as he took a pottery class and revealed the fruits of his labor in the form of a ceramic dish. That scene in Ghost has got nothing on our boy!

Take a look at the photos below:

While details of Élite‘s upcoming season are being kept under wraps, Lamoglia hinted it may be one of the steamiest yet.

“I was reading a new episode that came out this week that has a lot of tension,” he told CNN Brazil. “I read it on the plane and I was like ‘holy sh*t’! I even had to take a breath. I really enjoyed it.”

Although little is know about Lamoglia’s romantic situation in real life, he went on to describe why he prefers to live without any roommates.

“I like living alone because when I want to be with someone, I will, and when I need to be alone, that’s also possible”, he told the outlet. “I didn’t like being alone, but I got used to it over time.”

And with Élite winding down its epic run, the South American heartthrob could be moving closer to America in the future.

“Los Angeles is a place I really dream of reaching,” he added. And your US fans dream of reaching you too. Trust!

As we wait for season 7 of Elite, enjoy some of Lamoglia’s sultriest snaps here:

