After eight scandalous seasons, Netflix‘s blockbuster Spanish-language hit Élite has come to an end.

The YA telenovela premiered its final season on July 26th and it quickly became the streaming giant’s #2 TV show worldwide.

Along with returning hunks Omar Ayuso, André Lamoglia, and Fernando Lindez, the last eight episodes introduced audiences to Spanish fox Nuno Gallego.

The 23-year-old portrays Héctor Krawietz, a manipulative former student at Las Encinas who returns to run the school’s new exclusive alumni club, alongside his equally devious sister Emilia (Ane Rot).

When not flaunting his wealth (or abs) and being generally awful to anyone he thinks his below him, Hector enjoys getting down with Joel, played by gorgeous Spanish model Fernando Lindez.

The duo bare it all and have the steamiest scenes this season. Which, if you know Elite, is saying a lot! You can click here to get a glimpse of the studs in action. And here. And here. Oh and here.

While getting paid to suck face and rub torsos with any of the hunks on Élite may sound like heaven, Gallego admitted he was “very scared” about having to strip down and perform the intimate scenes with his more seasoned co-star.

In a new interview, the Spaniard acknowledged being intimidated by the show’s carnal legacy.

“I was very scared. Wow, Elite is pure meat. I was quite scared, but we have a great team behind us,” Gallego told GQ España.

“The intimacy coordinators helped us a lot to prepare the choreography, to feel comfortable at all times, and added to the fact that it was Fernando with whom I had all the sexual scenes, in the end it turned out to be the easiest part of the whole project.”

And while the sultry escapades may look wild and animalistic, in actuality every move is well-planned into a routine and rehearsed in front of a small team of crew members.

“The choreography is like a dance, you follow the steps and everything comes out automatically,” he added. “With Fernando it was very easy. We are super friends, it was all about laughter and jokes… It was great.”

It sure was!

Despite Élite ending its run, fans will soon be seeing a lot more of Gallego.

He’ll next be appear as a lead in the new Netflix series Olympo.

The YA drama follows in Élite‘s footsteps and showcases a crew of attractive and very fit Olympic hopefuls at a prestigious training center in Spain.

Drama, hookups, and intrigue ensues!

While Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Olympo, all eight seasons of Élite are available to stream now on the platform.

In the meantime, here’a few more sizzling shots of Gallego to hold you over: