‘Elite’ star Manu Rios is soaking wet in a hot tub… there’s just one very huge problem

It’s impossible for Manu Ríos to take a bad picture.

The breakout star of Netflix’s Élite has been heating up screens and flooding basements with his chiseled good looks and muscular physique ever since joining the hit Spanish telenovela in season four.

Ríos’ latest fashion photoshoot is no different as it features the 24-year-old dripping wet and flaunting his swagger sitting like a king in a pristine hot tub. But there’s a catch – he’s fully clothed!

¡Qué lástima!

While fans may have been denied a proper thirst trap featuring Ríos’ buff shoulders, biceps and rippling abs, the real issue is that our poor boy had to soak his lovely bones in a basin of H20 wearing a long sleeve shirt and pants. That’s just wrong!

Jokes aside, Ríos didn’t disappoint and still made the fashion spread a real scorcher and even gave fans of a certain kink a treat by baring his nude soles. Flaunt it if you got it.

The stylish soak editorial is part of Dust Magazine’s Spanish issue, which also stars a shirtless Ríos on the cover draped in a fur and holding a lollipop that says “Te quiero.” Same, papi. Same!

While Ríos relationship status in real life is unclear, his Netflix character of Patrick has been quite busy since arriving to Las Encinas–the private school in Élite–in 2021.

Season six dropped in November and saw Patrick continue his romantic relationship with Iván (André Lamoglia) amid the show’s latest mystery.

Without giving too much away, Patrick and Ivan (aka Patriván or Ivántrick) definitely take viewers on a wild ride throughout the season’s 8-episode binge.

Unfortunately, it sure sounds like Ríos’ days on the series are numbered. Last month, he told the Spanish website Fotogramas that his time on Elite was over… at least for now.

“But who knows, life takes many turns. So, maybe, in another season… Who knows?” he said to the outlet. “But, for now, season six is the closure of my character.”

Although it may be hard to watch Elite’s upcoming seventh and final season, there is consolation to be had by fawning over some of Ríos hottest photos over the last few years.

