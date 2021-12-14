Ellen DeGeneres keeps getting more bad news

Talk show host and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres just got another piece of bad news: a former assistant on DeGeneres’ talk show will release a tell-all novel based on their experiences on the series. The title: The Devil Wears Cowgirl.

The title, of course, is a reference to The Devil Wears Prada, the notorious roman-a-clef novel that painted famed fashion editor Ana Wintour (portrayed in the book as fictional character Miranda Presley) as the ultimate boss from Hell. OK! Magazine reports that the former DeGeneres staffer will take a similar approach to The Devil Wears Cowgirl to avoid any legal entanglements.

“The only books that are selling at the moment are Donald Trump books, but the exception to that rule is a book on Ellen. This assistant kept a diary detailing all the shocking incidents that took place at the show and has turned those notes into a novel with the working title, The Devil Wears Covergirl, (a reference to Ellen’s former cosmetic deal),” the magazine reports. “Because everyone that worked on the show had a non-disclosure agreement in their contract, the book will be a fictional account of working at a TV show hosted by a gay-lady comedian. But have no doubt, it is clear who the book is about.”

This isn’t the first time someone has compared working for DeGeneres to The Devil Wears Prada, either. In August, a former staffer named the book as a comparison to working on Ellen’s talk show. Other reports have also emerged about the toxic work environment on the show, with two producers stepping down amid harassment allegations and several celebrities even weighing in. Amid the reports earlier this year, NBC cancelled the series (concurrent with the expiration of DeGeneres’ contract), and Ellen issued a public apology for the work environment.