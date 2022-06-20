Ellen’s ‘Nick The Gardener’ makes thirsty OnlyFans debut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Reilich (@billreilich)



Remember Nick The Gardener from The Ellen Show? Played by Billy Reilich, he appeared on a few episodes around 2014-2015, when he’d come on set to … well, find any excuse to take his shirt off—much to the approval of the audience.

Reilich has since cultivated his physique further with lots of extra bodybuilding. He’s modeled, acted (Magic Mike XXL), and appeared in some reality TV shows (What Happens At The Abbey, Ex On The Beach), but has now turned to a new way to make a bit of cash: OnlyFans.

Related: Let’s catch up with Ellen’s muscly gardener as he gears up to star in “The Abbey”

Reilich asked fans a few weeks ago on Twitter if they thought it would be worth him starting an OnlyFans, and they presumably said yes, as he made his debut on the platform last Friday.

In his bio, he says, “Started as the gardener now I’m here Will be posting a couple shoots a month, just for fun. Trying to not take myself so serious with this.”

It seems this is the type of content we can expect: lots of arty shots of Reilich wearing wet underwear.

Waiting for the right time to post the unblurred version on my OF.. the video is something else but this pic is phone background goals lol@ShaunVadella pic.twitter.com/Hw5xZWYYRl — Billy Reilich (@BillyReilich) June 18, 2022

Some fans have suggested that for $20 a month, they expect more than underwear shots.

He better be bottoming for $20/month. — Carter Channing (@CarterChanning1) June 17, 2022

i lowkey admire the audacity to charge $20 for ‘a couple of shoots a month’ — Maxwell Miller (1 follower) (@MaxMill_Aus) June 17, 2022

Anyway, here’s a couple of other recent pics of him so you can check out what he looks like nowadays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Reilich (@billreilich)