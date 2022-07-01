Elliot Page reveals he’s joined his first dating app

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage



Elliot Page says he’s joined a dating app. On his Instagram stories, Page posted a photo of himself yesterday (June 30) lying on a bed with Umbrella Academy co-star Ritu Arya, huddled over a device. He captioned the image: “@rituarya guiding me on my first dating app ever”

It’s not known what dating app Page has joined. Last September, Page Six suggested the Oscar-nominated actor had been spotted on the exclusive, invite-only Raya app.

Page’s Instagram posting would suggest he’s new to the dating app world, so that story could have been incorrect.

Related: Elliot Page shows off six-pack with latest shirtless selfie

Page, 35, came out as transgender in December 2020. At the time, he was married to dancer Emma Portner. The couple wed in 2018 but announced their separation a few weeks after Page came out as a trans man.

Portner said she ‘proudly’ supported Elliot’s decision to come out as transgender and revealed the split had been amicable.

They later clarified that they had split the previous summer, before Page made his announcement. They divorced in early 2021.

Related: Elliot Page gets emotional explaining what brought him “the most joy” in transitioning

Page recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Myers and spoke about how his life had improved since he came out.

“I think of the times in my life where I was the most uncomfortable, where I was the most unwell,” he said.

“Those were the times where I was the most angry. And I was the most unkind to myself or self-righteous or all of those things. It’s improved my life drastically.”

He added: “I hope the people who do have an issue with me, can either hear that or embrace that.”