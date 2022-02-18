Elliot Page is about to spill some major Hollywood tea

Elliot Page is working on a memoir, in which he’ll write about his identity, experiences with fame and “the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”

We imagine that last item has the potential to make a few waves.

The 34-year-old actor’s book, titled Pageboy, is slated for a 2023 release. According to Flatiron Books, “The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”

Page opened up about his gender identity to fans in 2020.

“Hi friends,” he wrote. “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

“I also ask for patience,” he continued. “My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.”

Page also recently executive produced an Italian documentary called Nel Mio Nome.

The film follows a group of four friends through their gender transitions from female to male and had its initial release earlier this month.

“What stands out to me about Nel Mio Nome is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person’s identity,” Page said in a statement.

“It’s a meditation on trans humanity, and I’ve never seen another film like it.

“Knowing that [director Nicolò Bassetti] consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me, and I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film’s perspective.

“I’m honored to be onboard and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”